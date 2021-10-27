Tilly’s, Inc. (NYSE:TLYS) Shares Sold by Bank of New York Mellon Corp

Bank of New York Mellon Corp lessened its stake in shares of Tilly’s, Inc. (NYSE:TLYS) by 0.7% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 153,389 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after selling 1,006 shares during the quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp owned about 0.51% of Tilly’s worth $2,451,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the business. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its position in Tilly’s by 1.9% in the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 92,037 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $1,041,000 after purchasing an additional 1,706 shares during the period. Lazard Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Tilly’s in the first quarter worth approximately $47,000. Jane Street Group LLC grew its position in Tilly’s by 44.0% during the 1st quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 15,615 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $177,000 after purchasing an additional 4,770 shares in the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Tilly’s during the 2nd quarter valued at $87,000. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lifted its stake in shares of Tilly’s by 1.3% in the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 415,243 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $4,701,000 after purchasing an additional 5,470 shares during the last quarter. 62.98% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

TLYS has been the topic of several research analyst reports. B. Riley upped their price objective on shares of Tilly’s from $21.00 to $24.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, September 3rd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Tilly’s from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $18.00 price target for the company in a research note on Friday, August 27th. Finally, Pivotal Research lifted their price objective on shares of Tilly’s from $17.00 to $18.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 31st.

Shares of Tilly’s stock opened at $13.71 on Wednesday. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $14.85 and its 200-day moving average price is $14.32. Tilly’s, Inc. has a 52-week low of $6.00 and a 52-week high of $16.93. The stock has a market capitalization of $424.42 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.93, a P/E/G ratio of 0.85 and a beta of 2.10.

Tilly’s (NYSE:TLYS) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, September 1st. The specialty retailer reported $0.66 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.51 by $0.15. The company had revenue of $201.95 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $197.76 million. Tilly’s had a return on equity of 26.11% and a net margin of 6.20%. Analysts forecast that Tilly’s, Inc. will post 1.7 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, Director Janet Kerr sold 8,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $14.07, for a total transaction of $112,560.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Insiders own 28.16% of the company’s stock.

Tilly’s, Inc engages in the retail of casual apparel, footwear, and accessories. Its stores are located in retail centers, including malls, lifestyle centers, power centers, community centers, outlet centers, and street-front locations. The company was founded by Hezy Shaked and Tilly Levine in 1982 and is headquartered in Irvine, CA.

