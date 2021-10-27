Tiger Brands (OTCMKTS:TBLMY) Stock Price Passes Below 200-Day Moving Average of $14.16

Tiger Brands Limited (OTCMKTS:TBLMY) passed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $14.16 and traded as low as $12.64. Tiger Brands shares last traded at $12.74, with a volume of 3,478 shares trading hands.

The firm’s 50-day moving average is $12.86 and its 200-day moving average is $14.16.

About Tiger Brands (OTCMKTS:TBLMY)

Tiger Brands Ltd. engages in the manufacture of branded food, home, and personal care products. It operates through the following segments: Grains; Consumer Brands; Exports and International; and Other. The Grains segment includes milling; sorghum beverage and breakfast, rice; and pasta. The Consumer Brands segment covers groceries; snacks; treats and beverage; meat products; and home, personal care and baby products.

Recommended Story: Trading signals using Bollinger bands

Receive News & Ratings for Tiger Brands Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Tiger Brands and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.