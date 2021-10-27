Thor Industries, Inc. (NYSE:THO) Shares Sold by Northern Trust Corp

Northern Trust Corp lessened its holdings in shares of Thor Industries, Inc. (NYSE:THO) by 1.9% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 534,020 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 10,123 shares during the quarter. Northern Trust Corp owned approximately 0.96% of Thor Industries worth $60,344,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the business. Howe & Rusling Inc. boosted its stake in Thor Industries by 4.0% during the 2nd quarter. Howe & Rusling Inc. now owns 3,411 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $385,000 after purchasing an additional 132 shares during the last quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. boosted its stake in Thor Industries by 8.3% during the 1st quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 1,822 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $257,000 after purchasing an additional 140 shares during the last quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV boosted its position in shares of Thor Industries by 35.5% during the 2nd quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 572 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $65,000 after acquiring an additional 150 shares during the last quarter. US Bancorp DE boosted its position in shares of Thor Industries by 4.2% during the 2nd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 3,984 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $450,000 after acquiring an additional 161 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Lazard Asset Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Thor Industries by 62.0% during the 2nd quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 486 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $54,000 after acquiring an additional 186 shares during the last quarter. 88.27% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE:THO opened at $102.04 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62, a current ratio of 1.46 and a quick ratio of 0.70. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.65 billion, a PE ratio of 10.35 and a beta of 2.35. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $116.18 and its two-hundred day moving average is $120.35. Thor Industries, Inc. has a 1 year low of $78.64 and a 1 year high of $152.20.

Thor Industries (NYSE:THO) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, September 27th. The construction company reported $4.12 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.91 by $1.21. The company had revenue of $3.59 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.32 billion. Thor Industries had a net margin of 4.97% and a return on equity of 21.69%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 54.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $2.14 earnings per share. Analysts expect that Thor Industries, Inc. will post 10.45 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 5th. Investors of record on Friday, October 22nd will be paid a dividend of $0.43 per share. This represents a $1.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.69%. This is a positive change from Thor Industries’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.41. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, October 21st. Thor Industries’s dividend payout ratio is presently 36.29%.

THO has been the topic of several recent research reports. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price target on shares of Thor Industries from $160.00 to $166.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 29th. Truist Securities boosted their price target on shares of Thor Industries from $130.00 to $142.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 29th. Truist boosted their price target on shares of Thor Industries from $130.00 to $142.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 29th. Citigroup raised shares of Thor Industries from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 1st. Finally, KeyCorp cut shares of Thor Industries from an “overweight” rating to a “sector weight” rating in a research report on Monday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating, five have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $142.44.

Thor Industries Company Profile

Thor Industries, Inc engages in the manufacture and sale of recreational vehicles. It operates through the following segments: North American Towable Recreational Vehicles; North American Motorized Recreational Vehicles; and European Recreational Vehicles. The North American Towable Recreational Vehicles segment includes operating entities such as Airstream, Heartland, Jayco, Keystone, and KZ.

