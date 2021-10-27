Third Point LLC Takes Position in DiDi Global Inc. (NYSE:DIDI)

Third Point LLC bought a new position in shares of DiDi Global Inc. (NYSE:DIDI) during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund bought 13,079,728 shares of the ride-hailing company’s stock, valued at approximately $184,947,000. Third Point LLC owned about 0.27% of DiDi Global at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of DIDI. Morgan Stanley acquired a new position in DiDi Global during the second quarter worth $700,889,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. acquired a new position in DiDi Global during the second quarter worth $357,938,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. acquired a new position in DiDi Global during the second quarter worth $108,199,000. FMR LLC acquired a new position in shares of DiDi Global in the second quarter valued at $98,923,000. Finally, Hhlr Advisors LTD. acquired a new position in shares of DiDi Global in the second quarter valued at $42,647,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 8.27% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Atlantic Securities downgraded shares of DiDi Global from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $25.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Monday, July 26th.

Shares of DiDi Global stock traded down 0.25 during trading on Wednesday, reaching 8.16. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 374,921 shares, compared to its average volume of 35,860,691. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is 8.27. DiDi Global Inc. has a 52 week low of 7.16 and a 52 week high of 18.01.

DiDi Global Company Profile

DiDi Global Inc, a mobility technology platform, provides ride hailing and other services in the People's Republic of China, Brazil, Mexico, and internationally. It offers ride hailing, taxi hailing, chauffeur, hitch, and other forms of shared mobility services, as well as enterprise business ride solutions; auto solutions comprising leasing, refueling, and maintenance and repair services; electric vehicle leasing services; bike and e-bike sharing, intra-city freight, food delivery, and financial services.

