Third Point LLC Invests $7.43 Million in Tishman Speyer Innovation Corp. II (NASDAQ:TSIB)

Third Point LLC bought a new position in Tishman Speyer Innovation Corp. II (NASDAQ:TSIB) in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund bought 750,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,432,000. Third Point LLC owned 7.48% of Tishman Speyer Innovation Corp. II as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Glazer Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of Tishman Speyer Innovation Corp. II during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $125,000. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS bought a new stake in shares of Tishman Speyer Innovation Corp. II during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $198,000. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Tishman Speyer Innovation Corp. II during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $198,000. Levin Capital Strategies L.P. bought a new stake in shares of Tishman Speyer Innovation Corp. II during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $435,000. Finally, Bloom Tree Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Tishman Speyer Innovation Corp. II during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $476,000.

Shares of TSIB stock traded up $0.02 on Wednesday, reaching $9.78. 14,478 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 25,395. Tishman Speyer Innovation Corp. II has a 52 week low of $3.72 and a 52 week high of $10.21. The business has a fifty day moving average of $9.77.

Tishman Speyer Innovation Corp. II does not have significant operations. It intends to effect a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more operating businesses. The company was formerly known as TS Innovation II Corp.

