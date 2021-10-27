Third Point LLC Grows Stock Holdings in The Estée Lauder Companies Inc. (NYSE:EL)

Third Point LLC raised its stake in The Estée Lauder Companies Inc. (NYSE:EL) by 13.5% during the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 1,095,000 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 130,000 shares during the period. The Estée Lauder Companies makes up about 2.0% of Third Point LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 19th biggest holding. Third Point LLC’s holdings in The Estée Lauder Companies were worth $348,298,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Mitsubishi UFJ Morgan Stanley Securities Co. Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of The Estée Lauder Companies in the 2nd quarter valued at $25,000. PNC Managed Account Solutions Inc. acquired a new position in shares of The Estée Lauder Companies in the 2nd quarter valued at $29,000. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of The Estée Lauder Companies during the 2nd quarter valued at $33,000. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV lifted its holdings in shares of The Estée Lauder Companies by 515.0% during the 1st quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 123 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,000 after acquiring an additional 103 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Penserra Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of The Estée Lauder Companies during the 2nd quarter valued at $38,000. Institutional investors own 56.00% of the company’s stock.

In other news, EVP Michael O’hare sold 2,947 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $343.18, for a total value of $1,011,351.46. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 6,916 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,373,432.88. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO Fabrizio Freda sold 14,961 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $342.59, for a total transaction of $5,125,488.99. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 110,778 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $37,951,435.02. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 216,728 shares of company stock valued at $72,868,619 over the last three months. 13.95% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

The Estée Lauder Companies stock traded down $4.36 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $326.69. 17,307 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,218,923. The company has a current ratio of 1.84, a quick ratio of 1.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.91. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $324.78 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $315.20. The firm has a market cap of $118.03 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 42.50, a PEG ratio of 3.94 and a beta of 0.94. The Estée Lauder Companies Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $216.25 and a fifty-two week high of $347.82.

The Estée Lauder Companies (NYSE:EL) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, August 18th. The company reported $0.78 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.50 by $0.28. The firm had revenue of $3.94 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.75 billion. The Estée Lauder Companies had a net margin of 17.70% and a return on equity of 44.03%. The Estée Lauder Companies’s revenue was up 62.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted ($0.53) EPS. Analysts anticipate that The Estée Lauder Companies Inc. will post 7.51 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, August 31st were paid a dividend of $0.53 per share. This represents a $2.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.65%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, August 30th. The Estée Lauder Companies’s payout ratio is 32.87%.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on EL shares. Raymond James lifted their target price on shares of The Estée Lauder Companies from $355.00 to $375.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Friday, August 20th. Bank of America initiated coverage on shares of The Estée Lauder Companies in a report on Tuesday, October 5th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Berenberg Bank reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of The Estée Lauder Companies in a research note on Friday, September 10th. Evercore ISI lifted their price target on shares of The Estée Lauder Companies from $355.00 to $365.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, August 20th. Finally, DA Davidson lifted their price target on shares of The Estée Lauder Companies from $367.00 to $393.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, August 20th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fifteen have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $343.00.

The Estée Lauder Companies, Inc engages in the manufacture of skin care, makeup, fragrance and hair care products. It sells products under the following brand names: Estée Lauder, Clinique, Origins, MAC, Bobbi Brown, La Mer, Jo Malone London, Aveda and Too Faced. Its channels consist of department stores, multi-brand retailers, upscale perfumeries and pharmacies, and prestige salons and spas.

