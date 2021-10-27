Think Investments LP Makes New Investment in Affirm Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:AFRM)

Think Investments LP acquired a new position in Affirm Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:AFRM) in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 560,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $37,716,000. Affirm accounts for about 5.0% of Think Investments LP’s portfolio, making the stock its 6th largest holding. Think Investments LP owned about 0.21% of Affirm at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Woodline Partners LP acquired a new stake in Affirm in the 1st quarter valued at about $11,285,000. Dumac Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Affirm in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $1,768,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its stake in shares of Affirm by 2,191.8% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 605,962 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,812,000 after buying an additional 579,521 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in shares of Affirm by 15.5% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,299,646 shares of the company’s stock valued at $87,531,000 after buying an additional 174,540 shares during the period. Finally, Crescent Park Management L.P. purchased a new stake in shares of Affirm in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $424,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 36.32% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on AFRM. Barclays increased their price objective on shares of Affirm from $140.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 21st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price objective on shares of Affirm from $67.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, September 10th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on shares of Affirm from $124.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, September 10th. Truist increased their price objective on shares of Affirm from $120.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, September 10th. Finally, Bank of America increased their price objective on shares of Affirm from $82.00 to $119.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, September 10th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Affirm presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $121.00.

AFRM traded up $2.84 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $154.70. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 206,189 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,217,150. Affirm Holdings, Inc. has a 52-week low of $46.50 and a 52-week high of $165.94. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $102.87 and its 200-day moving average price is $77.34. The company has a market capitalization of $41.01 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -62.48. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74, a quick ratio of 4.79 and a current ratio of 4.79.

Affirm (NASDAQ:AFRM) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, September 8th. The company reported ($0.48) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.27) by ($0.21). Affirm had a negative net margin of 48.51% and a negative return on equity of 32.07%. The business had revenue of $261.80 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $224.39 million. The firm’s revenue was up 70.8% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts predict that Affirm Holdings, Inc. will post -0.85 earnings per share for the current year.

Affirm Holdings, Inc operates a platform for digital and mobile-first commerce in the United States and Canada. The company's platform includes point-of-sale payment solution for consumers, merchant commerce solutions, and a consumer-focused app. Its payments network and partnership with an originating bank, enables consumers to pay for a purchase over time with terms ranging from one to forty-eight months.

