Think Investments LP Makes New $2.59 Million Investment in PureCycle Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:PCT)

Think Investments LP bought a new position in shares of PureCycle Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:PCT) in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm bought 109,697 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,594,000. PureCycle Technologies comprises about 0.3% of Think Investments LP’s portfolio, making the stock its 27th largest position.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in PCT. Atlantic Trust LLC acquired a new position in PureCycle Technologies during the 2nd quarter worth $36,000. Citigroup Inc. acquired a new position in PureCycle Technologies during the 2nd quarter worth $37,000. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. acquired a new position in PureCycle Technologies during the 2nd quarter worth $61,000. Ionic Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in PureCycle Technologies during the 2nd quarter worth $79,000. Finally, Legal & General Group Plc acquired a new position in shares of PureCycle Technologies during the second quarter valued at about $82,000. 39.79% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get PureCycle Technologies alerts:

In other PureCycle Technologies news, CFO Michael E. Dee acquired 3,190 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 24th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $12.31 per share, for a total transaction of $39,268.90. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 1,025,778 shares in the company, valued at approximately $12,627,327.18. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Michael E. Dee bought 4,190 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 20th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $11.93 per share, with a total value of $49,986.70. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief financial officer now owns 1,025,778 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $12,237,531.54. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here.

PCT has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of PureCycle Technologies from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 14th. Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on shares of PureCycle Technologies in a research report on Thursday, August 26th. They set a “buy” rating and a $25.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Cowen initiated coverage on shares of PureCycle Technologies in a research report on Thursday, September 23rd. They set an “outperform” rating and a $31.00 price objective for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, PureCycle Technologies has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $31.80.

NYSE:PCT traded down $0.53 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $12.99. The company had a trading volume of 17,674 shares, compared to its average volume of 993,985. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89, a quick ratio of 5.59 and a current ratio of 5.59. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $13.52 and a two-hundred day moving average of $17.79. PureCycle Technologies, Inc. has a one year low of $9.80 and a one year high of $35.75.

PureCycle Technologies (NYSE:PCT) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, August 12th. The company reported ($0.13) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.10) by ($0.03). As a group, analysts predict that PureCycle Technologies, Inc. will post -0.71 EPS for the current fiscal year.

PureCycle Technologies Profile

PureCycle Technologies LLC produces recycled polypropylene. It uses a recycling process that separates color, odor, and contaminants from plastic waste feedstock into recycled polypropylene. Its recycling service converts waste plastic into virgin-like plastic. The company was founded in 2015 and is based in Orlando, Florida.

Featured Story: Dual Listing What You Need to Know

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PCT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for PureCycle Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:PCT).

Receive News & Ratings for PureCycle Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PureCycle Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.