TheStreet Upgrades Manhattan Associates (NASDAQ:MANH) to B

Manhattan Associates (NASDAQ:MANH) was upgraded by investment analysts at TheStreet from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research report issued on Monday, TheStreetRatingsTable reports.

A number of other equities research analysts have also recently commented on MANH. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Manhattan Associates from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 29th. Truist Securities increased their price objective on shares of Manhattan Associates from $172.00 to $190.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, August 30th. Rosenblatt Securities increased their price objective on shares of Manhattan Associates from $165.00 to $195.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 28th. Truist raised their price target on shares of Manhattan Associates from $172.00 to $190.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, August 30th. Finally, Benchmark raised their price target on shares of Manhattan Associates from $165.00 to $190.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, August 30th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $184.14.

Shares of NASDAQ:MANH opened at $169.90 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $10.77 billion, a PE ratio of 110.33 and a beta of 1.98. Manhattan Associates has a twelve month low of $83.74 and a twelve month high of $172.40. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $159.13 and a 200-day simple moving average of $145.90.

Manhattan Associates (NASDAQ:MANH) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, October 25th. The software maker reported $0.71 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.54 by $0.17. The firm had revenue of $169.19 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $164.05 million. Manhattan Associates had a net margin of 15.93% and a return on equity of 46.33%. Manhattan Associates’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.39 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Manhattan Associates will post 1.49 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Manhattan Associates news, Director Thomas E. Noonan sold 20,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $165.66, for a total value of $3,313,200.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 107,969 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $17,886,144.54. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, Director John J. Huntz, Jr. sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $162.33, for a total value of $811,650.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 64,808 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,520,282.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.77% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Private Capital Group LLC lifted its holdings in Manhattan Associates by 68.0% during the 3rd quarter. Private Capital Group LLC now owns 163 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 66 shares during the last quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc raised its holdings in Manhattan Associates by 67.0% in the 3rd quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 177 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 71 shares in the last quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC acquired a new position in Manhattan Associates in the 2nd quarter valued at $44,000. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Manhattan Associates in the 2nd quarter valued at $48,000. Finally, Van ECK Associates Corp bought a new position in shares of Manhattan Associates in the 1st quarter valued at $49,000. 96.61% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Manhattan Associates Company Profile

Manhattan Associates, Inc engages in designing, building and delivering supply chain commerce solutions by converging front-end sales with back-end supply chain. It operates through the following geographical segments: The Americas, Europe, Middle East and Africa and Asia Pacific. The company was founded by Deepak Raghavan in October 1990 and is headquartered in Atlanta, GA.

