Thermo Fisher Scientific (NYSE:TMO) Issues FY21 Earnings Guidance

Thermo Fisher Scientific (NYSE:TMO) updated its FY21 earnings guidance on Wednesday. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $23.37 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus earnings per share estimate of $22.21. The company issued revenue guidance of $37.1 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $36.09 billion.Thermo Fisher Scientific also updated its FY 2021 guidance to $23.370-$23.370 EPS.

Thermo Fisher Scientific stock traded up $14.49 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $622.83. 8,417 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,555,170. Thermo Fisher Scientific has a 52 week low of $433.52 and a 52 week high of $616.93. The stock has a market capitalization of $245.03 billion, a PE ratio of 28.20, a P/E/G ratio of 1.33 and a beta of 0.74. The company has a quick ratio of 2.11, a current ratio of 2.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $568.93 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $516.87.

Get Thermo Fisher Scientific alerts:

Thermo Fisher Scientific (NYSE:TMO) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 28th. The medical research company reported $5.60 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $5.51 by $0.09. The business had revenue of $9.27 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.75 billion. Thermo Fisher Scientific had a return on equity of 29.43% and a net margin of 22.47%. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Thermo Fisher Scientific will post 22.07 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Thermo Fisher Scientific announced that its Board of Directors has initiated a stock buyback program on Thursday, September 23rd that authorizes the company to buyback $3.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the medical research company to buy up to 1.3% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are usually a sign that the company’s leadership believes its shares are undervalued.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on TMO shares. Cowen upped their target price on shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific from $655.00 to $696.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research note on Thursday, October 14th. Argus lifted their target price on Thermo Fisher Scientific from $530.00 to $600.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 4th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific from a hold rating to a strong sell rating and set a $491.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Monday, July 12th. KeyCorp increased their target price on shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific from $555.00 to $710.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a report on Monday, September 20th. Finally, Citigroup raised shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific from a neutral rating to a buy rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $620.00 to $700.00 in a research report on Wednesday, October 20th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating, sixteen have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $603.55.

In other news, Director Jim P. Manzi sold 572 shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific stock in a transaction on Friday, July 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $536.54, for a total value of $306,900.88. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO Marc N. Casper sold 10,000 shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $539.05, for a total value of $5,390,500.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.44% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Thermo Fisher Scientific Company Profile

Thermo Fisher Scientific, Inc engages in the provision of analytical instruments, equipment, reagents and consumables, software and services for research, analysis, discovery, and diagnostics. It operates through the following segments: Life Sciences Solutions, Analytical Instruments, Specialty Diagnostics, and Laboratory Products and Services.

Featured Story: Example of operating income, EBIT and EBITDA

Receive News & Ratings for Thermo Fisher Scientific Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Thermo Fisher Scientific and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.