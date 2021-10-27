The TJX Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TJX) Position Lowered by Haverford Trust Co.

Haverford Trust Co. decreased its stake in shares of The TJX Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TJX) by 6.0% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 2,374,100 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock after selling 150,866 shares during the period. The TJX Companies comprises about 1.9% of Haverford Trust Co.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 18th biggest holding. Haverford Trust Co. owned about 0.20% of The TJX Companies worth $160,062,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Albion Financial Group UT bought a new position in shares of The TJX Companies during the second quarter worth about $44,000. Pflug Koory LLC bought a new position in shares of The TJX Companies during the second quarter worth about $52,000. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of The TJX Companies during the second quarter worth about $55,000. WD Rutherford LLC lifted its position in shares of The TJX Companies by 28.0% during the second quarter. WD Rutherford LLC now owns 800 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock worth $54,000 after purchasing an additional 175 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Keel Point LLC bought a new position in shares of The TJX Companies during the second quarter worth about $557,000. 87.70% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In related news, CFO Scott Goldenberg sold 39,643 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $72.98, for a total value of $2,893,146.14. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 145,897 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,647,563.06. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Chairman Carol Meyrowitz sold 72,546 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $74.07, for a total transaction of $5,373,482.22. Following the completion of the transaction, the chairman now directly owns 261,875 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $19,397,081.25. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.19% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Shares of NYSE TJX traded down $0.43 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $64.90. 105,084 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 6,390,141. The TJX Companies, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $50.06 and a fifty-two week high of $76.16. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52, a current ratio of 1.33 and a quick ratio of 0.83. The firm has a market cap of $78.04 billion, a PE ratio of 31.71, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.23 and a beta of 0.98. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $69.57 and a 200-day simple moving average of $68.64.

The TJX Companies (NYSE:TJX) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 17th. The apparel and home fashions retailer reported $0.79 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.58 by $0.21. The TJX Companies had a net margin of 5.81% and a return on equity of 49.70%. The business had revenue of $12.08 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $10.98 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned ($0.18) earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 81.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts predict that The TJX Companies, Inc. will post 2.94 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 2nd. Investors of record on Thursday, November 11th will be paid a dividend of $0.26 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, November 9th. This represents a $1.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.60%. The TJX Companies’s dividend payout ratio is presently 335.48%.

TJX has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Guggenheim raised their target price on shares of The TJX Companies from $80.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, August 20th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of The TJX Companies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $69.00 target price on the stock in a report on Wednesday, July 21st. Argus reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $86.00 target price (up previously from $78.00) on shares of The TJX Companies in a report on Wednesday, August 25th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on shares of The TJX Companies from $80.00 to $86.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, August 16th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of The TJX Companies from $76.00 to $81.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, August 19th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $78.25.

The TJX Companies Company Profile

The TJX Cos., Inc engages in the retail of off-price apparel and home fashion products. It operates through the following segments: Marmaxx, HomeGoods, TJX Canada, and TJX International. The Marmaxx segment sells family apparel including apparel, home fashions, and other merchandise. The HomeGoods segment offers assortment of home fashions, including furniture, rugs, lighting, soft home, decorative accessories, tabletop and cookware as well as expanded pet, kids, and gourmet food departments.

