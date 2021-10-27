The Siam Commercial Bank Public (OTCMKTS:SMUUY) Cut to “Neutral” at The Goldman Sachs Group

The Siam Commercial Bank Public (OTCMKTS:SMUUY) was downgraded by analysts at The Goldman Sachs Group from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note issued to investors on Monday, The Fly reports.

SMUUY stock opened at $15.25 on Monday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $13.18 and its 200-day simple moving average is $12.88. The Siam Commercial Bank Public has a 12 month low of $8.04 and a 12 month high of $15.42.

The Siam Commercial Bank Public Company Profile

The Siam Commercial Bank Public Co Ltd. engages in the banking business. The firm involves in personal banking, business banking, and wholesale banking. It operates through the following segments: Corporate, SME, Retail, and Insurance segment. The Corporate Segment which serves corporate and commercial customers.

