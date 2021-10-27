The Siam Commercial Bank Public (OTCMKTS:SMUUY) Cut to “Neutral” at The Goldman Sachs Group

The Siam Commercial Bank Public (OTCMKTS:SMUUY) was downgraded by analysts at The Goldman Sachs Group from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note issued to investors on Monday, The Fly reports.
SMUUY stock opened at $15.25 on Monday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $13.18 and its 200-day simple moving average is $12.88. The Siam Commercial Bank Public has a 12 month low of $8.04 and a 12 month high of $15.42.
The Siam Commercial Bank Public Company Profile
