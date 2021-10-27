The Sherwin-Williams (NYSE:SHW) Releases Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.02 EPS

The Sherwin-Williams (NYSE:SHW) posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday. The specialty chemicals company reported $2.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.07 by $0.02, MarketWatch Earnings reports. The Sherwin-Williams had a net margin of 11.05% and a return on equity of 72.71%. The firm had revenue of $5.15 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.09 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $2.76 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up .5% compared to the same quarter last year. The Sherwin-Williams updated its Q3 2021 guidance to $2.000-$2.100 EPS and its FY21 guidance to $8.35-$8.55 EPS.

Shares of NYSE:SHW traded up $1.36 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $317.38. The company had a trading volume of 21,437 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,250,330. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.68, a current ratio of 0.84 and a quick ratio of 0.55. The Sherwin-Williams has a one year low of $218.06 and a one year high of $318.85. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $297.19 and a 200 day moving average price of $284.42. The company has a market capitalization of $83.57 billion, a PE ratio of 39.65, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.60 and a beta of 1.08.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 3rd. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 19th will be given a dividend of $0.55 per share. This represents a $2.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.69%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, November 18th. The Sherwin-Williams’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 26.86%.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on SHW shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on The Sherwin-Williams from $310.00 to $330.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 9th. Mizuho started coverage on The Sherwin-Williams in a report on Tuesday, October 12th. They set a “buy” rating and a $352.00 target price on the stock. KeyCorp raised their price target on The Sherwin-Williams from $330.00 to $350.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Royal Bank of Canada cut their price objective on shares of The Sherwin-Williams from $340.00 to $330.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, September 29th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their target price on shares of The Sherwin-Williams from $320.00 to $355.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, The Sherwin-Williams has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $345.11.

In other The Sherwin-Williams news, CEO John G. Morikis sold 155,520 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $288.92, for a total value of $44,932,838.40. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 433,251 shares in the company, valued at $125,174,878.92. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Brian E. Padden sold 3,153 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, July 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $289.53, for a total transaction of $912,888.09. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 8,313 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,406,862.89. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 193,248 shares of company stock worth $56,363,377. 0.51% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in The Sherwin-Williams stock. Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in The Sherwin-Williams Company (NYSE:SHW) by 123.4% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,950,247 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after buying an additional 1,629,745 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley owned about 1.12% of The Sherwin-Williams worth $803,794,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 75.94% of the company’s stock.

About The Sherwin-Williams

The Sherwin-Williams Co engages in the manufacture and trade of paint and coatings. It operates through the following segments: America Group, Consumer Brands Group, and Performance Coating Group. The America Group segment manages the exclusive outlets for Sherwin-Williams branded paints, stains, supplies, equipment, and floor covering.

