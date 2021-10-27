The Sherwin-Williams (NYSE:SHW) Releases FY21 Earnings Guidance

The Sherwin-Williams (NYSE:SHW) issued an update on its FY21 earnings guidance on Tuesday morning. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $8.35-$8.55 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus estimate of $8.46. The Sherwin-Williams also updated its Q3 2021 guidance to $2.000-$2.100 EPS.

Several brokerages recently commented on SHW. BMO Capital Markets dropped their price target on shares of The Sherwin-Williams from $307.00 to $300.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, September 30th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on shares of The Sherwin-Williams from $327.00 to $350.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research report on Wednesday. Citigroup lowered shares of The Sherwin-Williams from a buy rating to a neutral rating and dropped their price objective for the stock from $331.00 to $309.00 in a research report on Thursday, September 9th. Barclays increased their price objective on shares of The Sherwin-Williams from $299.00 to $305.00 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 28th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on shares of The Sherwin-Williams from $310.00 to $330.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a report on Thursday, September 9th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, The Sherwin-Williams presently has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $348.68.

The Sherwin-Williams stock traded up $1.71 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $317.73. 51,943 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,250,330. The firm has a market cap of $83.66 billion, a P/E ratio of 40.03, a P/E/G ratio of 2.60 and a beta of 1.08. The company has a quick ratio of 0.55, a current ratio of 0.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.68. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $297.19 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $284.42. The Sherwin-Williams has a 1-year low of $218.06 and a 1-year high of $318.85.

The Sherwin-Williams (NYSE:SHW) last released its earnings results on Monday, October 25th. The specialty chemicals company reported $2.09 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.07 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $5.15 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.09 billion. The Sherwin-Williams had a net margin of 11.05% and a return on equity of 72.71%. The Sherwin-Williams’s quarterly revenue was up .5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $2.76 EPS. On average, equities research analysts predict that The Sherwin-Williams will post 9.18 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 3rd. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 19th will be paid a dividend of $0.55 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, November 18th. This represents a $2.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.69%. The Sherwin-Williams’s payout ratio is 26.86%.

In other news, SVP Jane M. Cronin sold 7,722 shares of The Sherwin-Williams stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $308.22, for a total value of $2,380,074.84. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 17,094 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,268,712.68. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO John G. Morikis sold 155,520 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $288.92, for a total transaction of $44,932,838.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 433,251 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $125,174,878.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 193,248 shares of company stock worth $56,363,377. 0.51% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in The Sherwin-Williams stock. Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in The Sherwin-Williams Company (NYSE:SHW) by 123.4% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,950,247 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,629,745 shares during the quarter. Morgan Stanley owned about 1.12% of The Sherwin-Williams worth $803,794,000 at the end of the most recent quarter. 75.94% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

The Sherwin-Williams Company Profile

The Sherwin-Williams Co engages in the manufacture and trade of paint and coatings. It operates through the following segments: America Group, Consumer Brands Group, and Performance Coating Group. The America Group segment manages the exclusive outlets for Sherwin-Williams branded paints, stains, supplies, equipment, and floor covering.

