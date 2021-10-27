The Sherwin-Williams (NYSE:SHW) PT Raised to $355.00 at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft

The Sherwin-Williams (NYSE:SHW) had its price objective increased by research analysts at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from $320.00 to $355.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, The Fly reports. The firm currently has a “buy” rating on the specialty chemicals company’s stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft’s price target suggests a potential upside of 12.33% from the company’s current price.

A number of other research firms have also recently commented on SHW. Robert W. Baird restated a “buy” rating and issued a $325.00 price objective on shares of The Sherwin-Williams in a research report on Wednesday, July 28th. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on The Sherwin-Williams from $315.00 to $345.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, August 20th. KeyCorp raised their price objective on The Sherwin-Williams from $320.00 to $330.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, August 2nd. Mizuho began coverage on The Sherwin-Williams in a report on Tuesday, October 12th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $352.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price objective on The Sherwin-Williams from $330.00 to $327.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, September 30th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, The Sherwin-Williams has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $344.05.

NYSE:SHW opened at $316.02 on Wednesday. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $297.19 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $284.42. The Sherwin-Williams has a 52-week low of $218.06 and a 52-week high of $318.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.68, a quick ratio of 0.55 and a current ratio of 0.84. The company has a market cap of $83.21 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 39.65, a P/E/G ratio of 2.60 and a beta of 1.08.

The Sherwin-Williams (NYSE:SHW) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 26th. The specialty chemicals company reported $2.09 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.42 by ($0.33). The company had revenue of $5.15 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.09 billion. The Sherwin-Williams had a net margin of 11.05% and a return on equity of 72.71%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up .5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $2.76 EPS. On average, equities analysts predict that The Sherwin-Williams will post 9.18 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, insider Joseph F. Sladek sold 432 shares of The Sherwin-Williams stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $302.32, for a total value of $130,602.24. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO John G. Morikis sold 155,520 shares of The Sherwin-Williams stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $288.92, for a total transaction of $44,932,838.40. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 433,251 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $125,174,878.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 193,248 shares of company stock valued at $56,363,377 over the last 90 days. Company insiders own 0.51% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Crescent Grove Advisors LLC increased its stake in The Sherwin-Williams by 4.8% in the third quarter. Crescent Grove Advisors LLC now owns 9,365 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $2,620,000 after acquiring an additional 426 shares during the last quarter. Railway Pension Investments Ltd bought a new position in The Sherwin-Williams in the third quarter valued at approximately $1,399,000. Sustainable Insight Capital Management LLC bought a new position in The Sherwin-Williams in the third quarter valued at approximately $307,000. Alpha Cubed Investments LLC increased its stake in The Sherwin-Williams by 5.1% in the third quarter. Alpha Cubed Investments LLC now owns 18,635 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $5,213,000 after acquiring an additional 896 shares during the last quarter. Finally, J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. bought a new position in The Sherwin-Williams in the third quarter valued at approximately $235,000. 75.94% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

The Sherwin-Williams Co engages in the manufacture and trade of paint and coatings. It operates through the following segments: America Group, Consumer Brands Group, and Performance Coating Group. The America Group segment manages the exclusive outlets for Sherwin-Williams branded paints, stains, supplies, equipment, and floor covering.

