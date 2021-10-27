The Sandbox Price Tops $0.79 on Top Exchanges (SAND)

The Sandbox (CURRENCY:SAND) traded 7.5% lower against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 17:00 PM Eastern on October 27th. Over the last seven days, The Sandbox has traded up 2.1% against the U.S. dollar. The Sandbox has a market capitalization of $707.25 million and approximately $237.95 million worth of The Sandbox was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One The Sandbox coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.79 or 0.00001343 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

BinaryX (BNX) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $122.99 or 0.00208441 BTC.

PAC Global (PAC) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0130 or 0.00000022 BTC.

Crust (CRU) traded down 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $42.40 or 0.00117874 BTC.

Venus LTC (vLTC) traded down 6.3% against the dollar and now trades at $3.70 or 0.00006271 BTC.

ownix (ONX) traded up 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $4.25 or 0.00007203 BTC.

Advanced Technology Coin (ARC) traded up 21.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.28 or 0.00000468 BTC.

Davinci Coin (DAC) traded 16.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0009 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Cyclone Protocol (CYC) traded 9.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $345.33 or 0.00585266 BTC.

Krios (GIG) traded down 6.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0099 or 0.00000017 BTC.

Polis (POLIS) traded down 5.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.20 or 0.00000332 BTC.

About The Sandbox

The Sandbox (SAND) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the X11 hashing algorithm. Its launch date was June 5th, 2017. The Sandbox’s total supply is 3,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 892,246,119 coins. The Sandbox’s official Twitter account is @TheSandboxGame and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official message board for The Sandbox is medium.com/sandbox-game . The Sandbox’s official website is www.sandbox.game/en

According to CryptoCompare, “The Sandbox is a community-driven platform where creators can monetize voxel ASSETS and gaming experiences on the blockchain. SAND holders will be also able to participate in the governance of the platform via a Decentralized Autonomous Organization (DAO), where they can exercise voting rights on key decisions of The Sandbox ecosystem. As a player, the user can create digital assets (Non-Fungible Tokens, aka NFTs), upload them to the marketplace, and drag-and-drop them to create game experiences with The Sandbox Game Maker. “

