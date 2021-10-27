The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company Increases Stock Position in HomeTrust Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:HTBI)

The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company increased its position in shares of HomeTrust Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:HTBI) by 6.0% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 10,296 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 584 shares during the quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company’s holdings in HomeTrust Bancshares were worth $287,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Salzhauer Michael increased its stake in HomeTrust Bancshares by 40.1% during the 2nd quarter. Salzhauer Michael now owns 23,114 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $645,000 after purchasing an additional 6,614 shares in the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of HomeTrust Bancshares in the 2nd quarter valued at $443,000. Stifel Financial Corp purchased a new stake in shares of HomeTrust Bancshares in the 1st quarter valued at $370,000. Alliancebernstein L.P. boosted its holdings in HomeTrust Bancshares by 94.5% during the second quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 28,390 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $792,000 after buying an additional 13,790 shares in the last quarter. Finally, GSA Capital Partners LLP boosted its holdings in HomeTrust Bancshares by 36.2% during the second quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP now owns 15,947 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $445,000 after buying an additional 4,242 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 59.45% of the company’s stock.

HTBI has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of HomeTrust Bancshares from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 6th. TheStreet upgraded shares of HomeTrust Bancshares from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 19th.

In related news, Director F. K. Mcfarland III sold 1,467 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $27.77, for a total value of $40,738.59. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link . Also, CEO Dana L. Stonestreet sold 2,998 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $27.91, for a total transaction of $83,674.18. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold a total of 14,965 shares of company stock worth $415,224 over the last three months. 6.59% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

NASDAQ HTBI opened at $29.90 on Wednesday. HomeTrust Bancshares, Inc. has a one year low of $14.77 and a one year high of $30.35. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $27.99 and a 200-day simple moving average of $27.66. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a current ratio of 1.04. The firm has a market cap of $488.95 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.81 and a beta of 0.65.

HomeTrust Bancshares (NASDAQ:HTBI) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The financial services provider reported ($0.39) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.44 by ($0.83). The business had revenue of $37.16 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $36.80 million. HomeTrust Bancshares had a net margin of 9.89% and a return on equity of 7.81%. Equities analysts predict that HomeTrust Bancshares, Inc. will post 1.78 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 2nd. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 19th were paid a $0.08 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, August 18th. This represents a $0.32 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.07%. HomeTrust Bancshares’s dividend payout ratio is currently 15.53%.

HomeTrust Bancshares Company Profile

HomeTrust Bancshares, Inc operates as a bank holding company, which offers deposit accounts for individuals, businesses, and nonprofit organizations for HomeTrust Bank. It involves in attracting deposits, including savings money market, demand accounts, and certificates of deposit from the general public.

