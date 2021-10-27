The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company Buys 2,197 Shares of Resources Connection, Inc. (NASDAQ:RGP)

The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company grew its stake in Resources Connection, Inc. (NASDAQ:RGP) by 11.4% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 21,544 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,197 shares during the quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company’s holdings in Resources Connection were worth $309,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Franklin Resources Inc. increased its position in Resources Connection by 180.5% during the first quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 217,876 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,951,000 after acquiring an additional 140,208 shares during the period. Deprince Race & Zollo Inc. increased its position in Resources Connection by 74.5% during the first quarter. Deprince Race & Zollo Inc. now owns 284,531 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,853,000 after acquiring an additional 121,435 shares during the period. Russell Investments Group Ltd. increased its position in Resources Connection by 451.2% during the second quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 145,731 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,091,000 after acquiring an additional 119,290 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its position in Resources Connection by 32.0% during the second quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 421,026 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,046,000 after acquiring an additional 101,998 shares during the period. Finally, Kingsview Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Resources Connection during the first quarter worth about $1,074,000. 75.79% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Resources Connection alerts:

Shares of Resources Connection stock opened at $17.53 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $581.77 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.07 and a beta of 1.03. The company has a quick ratio of 2.33, a current ratio of 2.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13. Resources Connection, Inc. has a 12-month low of $10.61 and a 12-month high of $19.44. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $15.90 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $14.98.

Resources Connection (NASDAQ:RGP) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 5th. The company reported $0.43 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.27 by $0.16. Resources Connection had a net margin of 4.01% and a return on equity of 11.55%. The company had revenue of $183.14 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $175.75 million. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.10 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 24.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Resources Connection, Inc. will post 1.08 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 16th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, November 18th will be paid a $0.14 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, November 17th. This represents a $0.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.19%. Resources Connection’s payout ratio is currently 49.12%.

In related news, Director Anthony Cherbak sold 30,000 shares of Resources Connection stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.16, for a total transaction of $544,800.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. 8.97% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on RGP. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Resources Connection from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $20.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, October 12th. Robert W. Baird increased their price objective on shares of Resources Connection from $16.00 to $19.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 7th.

Resources Connection Company Profile

Resources Connection Inc engages in the provision of business consulting services. It offers consulting and business initiative support services to its global client base in the areas of accounting, finance, corporate governance risk and compliance management, corporate advisory strategic communications and restructuring, information management, human capital, supply chain management, healthcare solutions, and legal and regulatory.

Read More: Understanding the different types of bonds

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding RGP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Resources Connection, Inc. (NASDAQ:RGP).

Receive News & Ratings for Resources Connection Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Resources Connection and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.