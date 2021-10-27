The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company Buys 1,228 Shares of The Hackett Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:HCKT)

The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company boosted its stake in The Hackett Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:HCKT) by 7.9% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 16,695 shares of the business services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,228 shares during the period. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company owned 0.06% of The Hackett Group worth $301,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Punch & Associates Investment Management Inc. boosted its holdings in The Hackett Group by 1.1% in the first quarter. Punch & Associates Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,023,252 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $16,771,000 after acquiring an additional 11,415 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in The Hackett Group by 8.1% in the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 447,875 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $7,340,000 after acquiring an additional 33,440 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its holdings in The Hackett Group by 3.7% in the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 379,850 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $6,225,000 after acquiring an additional 13,593 shares in the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its holdings in The Hackett Group by 23.5% in the second quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 365,559 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $6,587,000 after acquiring an additional 69,584 shares in the last quarter. Finally, D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. boosted its holdings in The Hackett Group by 1.2% in the first quarter. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. now owns 227,795 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $3,734,000 after acquiring an additional 2,787 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 79.59% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have recently commented on HCKT shares. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of The Hackett Group from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 12th. Roth Capital boosted their target price on shares of The Hackett Group from $23.00 to $24.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 12th.

Shares of HCKT stock opened at $21.22 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $632.63 million, a PE ratio of 33.68, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.33 and a beta of 0.73. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $19.64 and its 200-day moving average price is $18.29. The Hackett Group, Inc. has a 12 month low of $12.57 and a 12 month high of $21.60.

The Hackett Group (NASDAQ:HCKT) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 10th. The business services provider reported $0.39 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.24 by $0.15. The company had revenue of $73.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $65.49 million. The Hackett Group had a net margin of 8.18% and a return on equity of 17.44%. Equities research analysts expect that The Hackett Group, Inc. will post 1.01 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 8th. Investors of record on Friday, September 24th were paid a $0.10 dividend. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.89%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, September 23rd. The Hackett Group’s payout ratio is 95.24%.

The Hackett Group Profile

The Hackett Group, Inc engages in the provision of business and technology consulting services. The firm’s services include benchmarking, executive advisory, business transformation, enterprise performance management, training and advisory to global business services. It also produces digital transformation including robotic process automation and enterprise cloud application implementation.

