The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company Boosts Stake in Clearfield, Inc. (NASDAQ:CLFD)

The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company raised its position in shares of Clearfield, Inc. (NASDAQ:CLFD) by 15.2% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 7,775 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,025 shares during the period. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company owned approximately 0.06% of Clearfield worth $291,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. NEXT Financial Group Inc purchased a new stake in Clearfield during the second quarter valued at about $26,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Clearfield in the first quarter worth about $55,000. UBS Group AG boosted its position in shares of Clearfield by 8.1% in the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 4,533 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $136,000 after buying an additional 338 shares during the period. Trexquant Investment LP purchased a new stake in shares of Clearfield in the first quarter worth about $231,000. Finally, Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Clearfield in the first quarter worth about $241,000. 39.16% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NASDAQ:CLFD opened at $53.28 on Wednesday. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $45.63 and its 200 day simple moving average is $39.86. Clearfield, Inc. has a one year low of $19.75 and a one year high of $54.49. The stock has a market cap of $732.23 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 45.93 and a beta of 0.95.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on CLFD shares. Zacks Investment Research raised Clearfield from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $52.00 target price for the company in a research report on Tuesday, October 5th. Northland Securities boosted their price target on Clearfield from $43.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, October 4th. Finally, Lake Street Capital boosted their price target on Clearfield from $40.00 to $48.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, July 23rd.

In other Clearfield news, Director Patrick Goepel sold 6,103 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.08, for a total transaction of $275,123.24. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 18.40% of the company’s stock.

About Clearfield

Clearfield, Inc designs, manufactures, and distributes fiber optic management, protection and delivery products for communications networks. The firm’s products include fiber cabinets, patch cards, assemblies, cassettes, frames, panels, microduct, terminals, vaults, wall boxes, and box enclosures. It offers its products under the Clearview brand.

