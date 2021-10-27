The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company Acquires 3,504 Shares of MeiraGTx Holdings plc (NASDAQ:MGTX)

The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company lifted its holdings in MeiraGTx Holdings plc (NASDAQ:MGTX) by 22.3% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 19,192 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,504 shares during the quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company’s holdings in MeiraGTx were worth $297,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in MGTX. UBS Group AG lifted its holdings in shares of MeiraGTx by 105.0% in the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 8,281 shares of the company’s stock worth $119,000 after acquiring an additional 4,241 shares during the last quarter. Resources Investment Advisors LLC. bought a new stake in shares of MeiraGTx in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $173,000. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System bought a new stake in shares of MeiraGTx in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $188,000. Stifel Financial Corp lifted its holdings in shares of MeiraGTx by 37.0% in the 1st quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 20,185 shares of the company’s stock worth $291,000 after acquiring an additional 5,450 shares during the last quarter. Finally, New York State Common Retirement Fund lifted its holdings in shares of MeiraGTx by 39.1% in the 1st quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 22,400 shares of the company’s stock worth $323,000 after acquiring an additional 6,300 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 61.34% of the company’s stock.

MGTX has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Chardan Capital reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of MeiraGTx in a report on Thursday, July 1st. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of MeiraGTx from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, August 13th. Finally, Bank of America reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $26.00 price target on shares of MeiraGTx in a report on Thursday, October 21st.

In other news, insider Stuart Naylor sold 12,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.95, for a total value of $215,400.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website . Also, CFO Richard Giroux sold 1,300 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, October 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.07, for a total transaction of $26,091.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last quarter, insiders sold 43,300 shares of company stock worth $762,291. 13.30% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Shares of MeiraGTx stock opened at $21.77 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 3.62, a quick ratio of 3.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $13.10 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $13.95. The company has a market cap of $964.74 million, a P/E ratio of -15.33 and a beta of 1.22. MeiraGTx Holdings plc has a 12-month low of $11.60 and a 12-month high of $22.22.

MeiraGTx (NASDAQ:MGTX) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, August 11th. The company reported ($0.46) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.54) by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $5.12 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.50 million. MeiraGTx had a negative net margin of 325.94% and a negative return on equity of 28.71%. Analysts predict that MeiraGTx Holdings plc will post -1.99 EPS for the current fiscal year.

MeiraGTx Profile

MeiraGTx Holdings Plc engages in the development of novel gene therapy treatments. It focuses on inherited retinal diseases, neurodegenerative diseases, and severe forms of xerostomia. It operates through the following geographical segments: United States, Ireland, Netherlands, and United Kingdom. Its pipeline includes AAV CNGB3, AAV-CNGA3, AAV-RPE65, AAV-RPGR, AAV-AQP1 and AAV-UPF1.

