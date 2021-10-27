The Honest Company, Inc.’s Lock-Up Period Will Expire on November 1st (NASDAQ:HNST)

The Honest’s (NASDAQ:HNST) lock-up period is set to expire on Monday, November 1st. The Honest had issued 25,807,000 shares in its IPO on May 5th. The total size of the offering was $412,912,000 based on an initial share price of $16.00. Shares of the company owned by company insiders and major shareholders will be eligible for trade following the end of the lock-up period.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on the stock. Loop Capital raised shares of The Honest from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $17.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Friday, July 16th. Morgan Stanley lowered shares of The Honest from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and cut their price objective for the company from $17.50 to $11.00 in a report on Monday, August 16th. Citigroup cut their price objective on shares of The Honest from $20.00 to $14.50 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, August 16th. Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on shares of The Honest in a report on Tuesday, July 27th. They set a “buy” rating and a $19.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of The Honest from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, October 18th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, The Honest has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $15.95.

Get The Honest alerts:

Shares of HNST opened at $9.47 on Wednesday. The Honest has a twelve month low of $9.02 and a twelve month high of $23.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21, a current ratio of 4.22 and a quick ratio of 2.61. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $10.35.

The Honest (NASDAQ:HNST) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, August 12th. The company reported ($0.17) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.19) by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $74.60 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $78.74 million. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts predict that The Honest will post -0.34 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Alliancebernstein L.P. acquired a new stake in shares of The Honest during the second quarter worth $19,925,000. Aegon Asset Management UK PLC acquired a new stake in shares of The Honest during the second quarter worth $4,524,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of The Honest during the second quarter worth $37,000. New York State Common Retirement Fund acquired a new stake in shares of The Honest during the second quarter worth $345,000. Finally, Russell Investments Group Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of The Honest during the second quarter worth $8,074,000. Institutional investors own 68.57% of the company’s stock.

About The Honest

The Honest Company, Inc manufactures and sells baby, personal, and beauty care products. It offers products in the areas of diapers, bath, body, beauty, cleaning, gifts, kids, and clothing. The company serves customers through digital and retail sales channels, such as its website and third-party ecommerce sites, as well as brick and mortar retailers.

Featured Article: Call Option

Receive News & Ratings for The Honest Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for The Honest and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.