The Hartford Financial Services Group, Inc. (NYSE:HIG) Stock Holdings Lifted by Prana Capital Management LP

Prana Capital Management LP raised its position in The Hartford Financial Services Group, Inc. (NYSE:HIG) by 26.5% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 759,031 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 159,243 shares during the quarter. The Hartford Financial Services Group makes up 3.2% of Prana Capital Management LP’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 9th largest position. Prana Capital Management LP’s holdings in The Hartford Financial Services Group were worth $47,037,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. IndexIQ Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of The Hartford Financial Services Group by 2.7% in the 2nd quarter. IndexIQ Advisors LLC now owns 5,882 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $365,000 after buying an additional 156 shares during the last quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc lifted its position in shares of The Hartford Financial Services Group by 0.5% in the 2nd quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 31,487 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $1,951,000 after purchasing an additional 170 shares during the period. IFP Advisors Inc boosted its stake in shares of The Hartford Financial Services Group by 10.6% during the 2nd quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 1,963 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $122,000 after purchasing an additional 188 shares in the last quarter. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC increased its position in shares of The Hartford Financial Services Group by 4.9% during the second quarter. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 4,773 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $295,000 after buying an additional 222 shares during the period. Finally, Greenleaf Trust raised its stake in The Hartford Financial Services Group by 3.7% in the second quarter. Greenleaf Trust now owns 6,370 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $395,000 after buying an additional 229 shares in the last quarter. 91.07% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on the company. Wolfe Research initiated coverage on The Hartford Financial Services Group in a report on Monday, August 16th. They set a “peer perform” rating and a $74.00 target price on the stock. Credit Suisse Group upped their price target on The Hartford Financial Services Group from $82.00 to $93.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 9th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on The Hartford Financial Services Group from $75.00 to $81.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 15th. Barclays lifted their target price on shares of The Hartford Financial Services Group from $73.00 to $76.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 12th. Finally, Bank of America upgraded The Hartford Financial Services Group from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $75.00 to $76.00 in a research note on Friday, July 30th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $73.00.

Shares of HIG traded up $0.83 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $73.77. The stock had a trading volume of 8,983 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,424,858. The Hartford Financial Services Group, Inc. has a 12 month low of $36.62 and a 12 month high of $74.50. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $69.28 and a 200 day moving average price of $66.31. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24, a current ratio of 0.31 and a quick ratio of 0.31. The firm has a market capitalization of $25.61 billion, a PE ratio of 12.34, a PEG ratio of 1.68 and a beta of 1.11.

The Hartford Financial Services Group (NYSE:HIG) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The insurance provider reported $2.33 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.34 by $0.99. The Hartford Financial Services Group had a return on equity of 12.47% and a net margin of 10.05%. The business had revenue of $3.57 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.40 billion. As a group, analysts anticipate that The Hartford Financial Services Group, Inc. will post 5.87 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other The Hartford Financial Services Group news, EVP Jonathan R. Bennett sold 22,406 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $70.00, for a total value of $1,568,420.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 48,047 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,363,290. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, EVP David C. Robinson sold 5,469 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $65.00, for a total value of $355,485.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 42,344 shares of company stock valued at $2,919,874. 1.55% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

The Hartford Financial Services Group Profile

The Hartford Financial Services Group, Inc is an insurance and financial services company. The company provides life insurance, group and employee benefits, automobile and homeowners insurance and business insurance, as well as investment products, annuities, mutual funds, and college savings plans. It operates through the following segments: Commercial Lines, Personal Lines, Property & Casualty Other Operations, Group Benefits and Hartford Funds.

