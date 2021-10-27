The Goodyear Tire & Rubber (NASDAQ:GT) PT Raised to $25.00

The Goodyear Tire & Rubber (NASDAQ:GT) had its price target raised by investment analysts at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from $21.00 to $25.00 in a research report issued on Monday, The Fly reports. The firm presently has a “hold” rating on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft’s price target suggests a potential upside of 29.67% from the stock’s current price.

Separately, Morgan Stanley reiterated a “hold” rating and set a $16.00 price objective on shares of The Goodyear Tire & Rubber in a report on Friday, July 2nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating, three have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, The Goodyear Tire & Rubber has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $17.86.

Get The Goodyear Tire & Rubber alerts:

NASDAQ:GT opened at $19.28 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 1.14, a quick ratio of 0.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.58. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.42 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.24 and a beta of 2.16. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $16.94 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $17.45. The Goodyear Tire & Rubber has a 12 month low of $8.18 and a 12 month high of $20.80.

The Goodyear Tire & Rubber (NASDAQ:GT) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 5th. The company reported $0.32 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.17 by $0.15. The firm had revenue of $3.98 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.95 billion. The Goodyear Tire & Rubber had a net margin of 0.96% and a return on equity of 8.80%. The business’s revenue was up 85.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned ($1.87) earnings per share. Equities analysts predict that The Goodyear Tire & Rubber will post 1.15 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Baillie Gifford & Co. bought a new stake in The Goodyear Tire & Rubber in the third quarter worth about $25,000. Column Capital Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of The Goodyear Tire & Rubber in the second quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. bought a new stake in shares of The Goodyear Tire & Rubber in the second quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss LLC bought a new stake in shares of The Goodyear Tire & Rubber in the second quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Finally, Exchange Traded Concepts LLC raised its position in shares of The Goodyear Tire & Rubber by 59.5% in the second quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 1,983 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 740 shares during the period. 80.95% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

The Goodyear Tire & Rubber Company Profile

Goodyear Tire & Rubber Co engages in the development, manufactures, distribution, and sale of tires. Its products include lines of rubber tires for automobiles, trucks, buses, aircraft, motorcycles, farm implements, earthmoving and mining equipment, industrial equipment and various other applications.

See Also: Why Invest in High-Yield Dividend Stocks?

Receive News & Ratings for The Goodyear Tire & Rubber Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for The Goodyear Tire & Rubber and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.