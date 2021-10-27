The Duckhorn Portfolio (NYSE:NAPA) Releases FY 2022 Earnings Guidance

The Duckhorn Portfolio (NYSE:NAPA) issued an update on its FY 2022 earnings guidance on Monday morning. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $0.540-$0.570 for the period. The company issued revenue guidance of $353 million-$360 million.

Shares of NAPA traded up $0.20 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $20.12. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 4,079 shares, compared to its average volume of 542,975. The company’s 50-day moving average is $21.69 and its 200-day moving average is $20.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a current ratio of 5.10 and a quick ratio of 0.90. The Duckhorn Portfolio has a 52-week low of $16.16 and a 52-week high of $25.25.

The Duckhorn Portfolio (NYSE:NAPA) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, October 3rd. The company reported $0.08 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.01 by $0.07. Equities analysts predict that The Duckhorn Portfolio will post 0.43 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued a buy rating and issued a $26.00 price target on shares of The Duckhorn Portfolio in a report on Tuesday, October 5th. Credit Suisse Group upped their target price on The Duckhorn Portfolio from $23.00 to $25.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 5th. Citigroup raised their price objective on The Duckhorn Portfolio from $25.00 to $28.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 5th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of The Duckhorn Portfolio from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $26.00 price target for the company in a research report on Saturday, October 9th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on shares of The Duckhorn Portfolio from $22.00 to $23.00 and gave the stock a sector perform rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 5th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, The Duckhorn Portfolio currently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $24.10.

In related news, insider Sean B.A. Sullivan sold 5,000 shares of The Duckhorn Portfolio stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $19.85, for a total value of $99,250.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, major shareholder Mallard Holdco, Llc sold 11,497,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, October 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $19.63, for a total value of $225,686,110.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 11,590,381 shares of company stock worth $227,783,487.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its holdings in shares of The Duckhorn Portfolio by 24.9% during the 2nd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 4,299 shares of the company’s stock worth $94,000 after purchasing an additional 857 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley acquired a new position in The Duckhorn Portfolio during the first quarter worth $136,000. Bank of America Corp DE grew its holdings in The Duckhorn Portfolio by 1,792.6% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 9,936 shares of the company’s stock valued at $219,000 after buying an additional 9,411 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its stake in shares of The Duckhorn Portfolio by 1,860.3% in the 2nd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 19,603 shares of the company’s stock worth $432,000 after acquiring an additional 18,603 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 19.81% of the company’s stock.

The Duckhorn Portfolio, Inc produces and sells wines in North America. It offers wines under a portfolio of brands, including Duckhorn Vineyards, Decoy, Kosta Browne, Goldeneye, Paraduxx, Calera, Migration, Canvasback, Greenwing, and Postmark. The company sells its products directly to California retailers and restaurants; and to distributors and agents located in other states throughout the United States, as well as to export distributors that sell internationally.

