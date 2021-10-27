The Duckhorn Portfolio (NYSE:NAPA) Releases FY 2022 Earnings Guidance

The Duckhorn Portfolio (NYSE:NAPA) issued an update on its FY 2022 earnings guidance on Monday morning. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $0.540-$0.570 for the period. The company issued revenue guidance of $353 million-$360 million.
Shares of NAPA traded up $0.20 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $20.12. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 4,079 shares, compared to its average volume of 542,975. The company’s 50-day moving average is $21.69 and its 200-day moving average is $20.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a current ratio of 5.10 and a quick ratio of 0.90. The Duckhorn Portfolio has a 52-week low of $16.16 and a 52-week high of $25.25.
The Duckhorn Portfolio (NYSE:NAPA) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, October 3rd. The company reported $0.08 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.01 by $0.07. Equities analysts predict that The Duckhorn Portfolio will post 0.43 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
In related news, insider Sean B.A. Sullivan sold 5,000 shares of The Duckhorn Portfolio stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $19.85, for a total value of $99,250.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, major shareholder Mallard Holdco, Llc sold 11,497,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, October 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $19.63, for a total value of $225,686,110.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 11,590,381 shares of company stock worth $227,783,487.
Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its holdings in shares of The Duckhorn Portfolio by 24.9% during the 2nd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 4,299 shares of the company’s stock worth $94,000 after purchasing an additional 857 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley acquired a new position in The Duckhorn Portfolio during the first quarter worth $136,000. Bank of America Corp DE grew its holdings in The Duckhorn Portfolio by 1,792.6% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 9,936 shares of the company’s stock valued at $219,000 after buying an additional 9,411 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its stake in shares of The Duckhorn Portfolio by 1,860.3% in the 2nd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 19,603 shares of the company’s stock worth $432,000 after acquiring an additional 18,603 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 19.81% of the company’s stock.
The Duckhorn Portfolio Company Profile
The Duckhorn Portfolio, Inc produces and sells wines in North America. It offers wines under a portfolio of brands, including Duckhorn Vineyards, Decoy, Kosta Browne, Goldeneye, Paraduxx, Calera, Migration, Canvasback, Greenwing, and Postmark. The company sells its products directly to California retailers and restaurants; and to distributors and agents located in other states throughout the United States, as well as to export distributors that sell internationally.
