The Buckle, Inc. Shares Climb 0% Following Same-Store Sales Report (NYSE:BKE)

The Buckle’s (NYSE:BKE) same store sales increased by 17.8% during the month of September. The Buckle’s stock climbed by 0% in the first full-day of trading following the report.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of The Buckle from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 20th.

In related news, CEO Dennis H. Nelson sold 15,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $43.36, for a total value of $650,400.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 274,500 shares in the company, valued at $11,902,320. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Insiders sold 60,000 shares of company stock worth $2,606,400 in the last 90 days. 40.80% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

The Buckle stock opened at $42.23 on Wednesday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $41.45 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $42.51. The Buckle has a 52-week low of $22.80 and a 52-week high of $50.79. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.10 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.64 and a beta of 1.14.

The Buckle (NYSE:BKE) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 19th. The company reported $1.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.86 by $0.18. The Buckle had a return on equity of 49.17% and a net margin of 18.55%. The firm had revenue of $295.12 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $295.10 million. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that The Buckle will post 4.24 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 29th. Stockholders of record on Friday, October 15th will be paid a $0.33 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, October 14th. This represents a $1.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.13%. The Buckle’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 49.62%.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in BKE. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise acquired a new stake in shares of The Buckle in the second quarter valued at $39,000. FORA Capital LLC increased its stake in shares of The Buckle by 27.2% in the first quarter. FORA Capital LLC now owns 1,112 shares of the company’s stock valued at $44,000 after buying an additional 238 shares in the last quarter. Focused Wealth Management Inc acquired a new stake in shares of The Buckle in the third quarter valued at $60,000. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in The Buckle in the third quarter worth about $111,000. Finally, Pinz Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in The Buckle in the first quarter worth about $130,000. Institutional investors own 59.08% of the company’s stock.

About The Buckle

The Buckle, Inc engages in retailing of casual apparel, footwear, and accessories for men and women. It offers brands such as BKE, Buckle Black, Red by BKE, Daytrip denim, Gimmicks, Gilded Intent, FITZ + EDDI, Willow & Root denim, Outpost Makers, Departwest, Reclaim, Nova Industries, and Veece. The company was founded by David Hirschfeld in 1948 and is headquartered in Kearney, NE.

