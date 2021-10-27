The Brink’s (NYSE:BCO) Shares Gap Up to $59.02

The Brink’s Company (NYSE:BCO) gapped up before the market opened on Wednesday . The stock had previously closed at $59.02, but opened at $62.92. The Brink’s shares last traded at $63.34, with a volume of 3,691 shares traded.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered The Brink’s from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, September 24th.

The firm has a market capitalization of $3.18 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 84.45 and a beta of 1.54. The company has a quick ratio of 1.42, a current ratio of 1.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.93. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $71.45 and a 200-day moving average price of $75.28.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 1st. Stockholders of record on Monday, November 8th will be paid a $0.20 dividend. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.25%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, November 5th. The Brink’s’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 21.28%.

In related news, EVP Michael F. Beech sold 12,476 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $80.00, for a total value of $998,080.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Raphael J. Shemanski sold 3,800 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $79.20, for a total transaction of $300,960.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 27,466 shares of company stock valued at $2,194,240 over the last quarter. 3.64% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of BCO. First Trust Advisors LP acquired a new position in The Brink’s in the first quarter worth about $2,633,000. Prudential Financial Inc. increased its holdings in shares of The Brink’s by 5.9% during the first quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 10,961 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $868,000 after buying an additional 614 shares in the last quarter. Barclays PLC increased its holdings in shares of The Brink’s by 117.4% during the first quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 41,625 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $3,297,000 after buying an additional 22,475 shares in the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC increased its holdings in shares of The Brink’s by 231.5% during the first quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 19,631 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,555,000 after buying an additional 13,710 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Castleark Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of The Brink’s by 51.6% in the first quarter. Castleark Management LLC now owns 149,615 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $11,854,000 after purchasing an additional 50,905 shares in the last quarter. 97.89% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About The Brink’s (NYSE:BCO)

The Brink’s Co provides secure logistics and cash management services. It operates through the following segments: North America, South America and Rest of World. Its logistics and security solutions include cash-in-transit, ATM replenishment & maintenance, and cash management & payment services, such as vault outsourcing, money processing, intelligent safe services, and international transportation of valuables.

