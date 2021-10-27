The Boeing (NYSE:BA) Announces Quarterly Earnings Results

The Boeing (NYSE:BA) released its earnings results on Wednesday. The aircraft producer reported ($0.60) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.27 by ($0.87), MarketWatch Earnings reports. The business had revenue of $15.28 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $16.27 billion. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned ($1.39) earnings per share.

Shares of The Boeing stock traded down $3.74 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $206.07. The company had a trading volume of 346,268 shares, compared to its average volume of 12,606,698. The company has a market cap of $120.79 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -13.50 and a beta of 1.61. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $219.81 and its 200-day moving average is $231.28. The Boeing has a fifty-two week low of $141.58 and a fifty-two week high of $278.57.

Several research firms have commented on BA. Sanford C. Bernstein lowered their target price on shares of The Boeing from $279.00 to $269.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, October 20th. Royal Bank of Canada assumed coverage on shares of The Boeing in a research note on Thursday, October 21st. They set an “outperform” rating and a $275.00 price objective for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $270.00 price objective on shares of The Boeing in a research note on Wednesday, August 11th. Wolfe Research raised shares of The Boeing from an “underperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating and set a $224.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Tuesday, July 13th. Finally, UBS Group lowered their price objective on shares of The Boeing from $310.00 to $290.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, September 7th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $265.05.

The Boeing Co is an aerospace company, which engages in the manufacture of commercial jetliners and defense, space and security systems. It operates through the following segments: Commercial Airplanes; Defense, Space and Security; Global Services; and Boeing Capital. The Commercial Airplanes segment includes the development, production, and market of commercial jet aircraft and provides fleet support services, principally to the commercial airline industry worldwide.

