The Blackstone Group (BX) – Research Analysts’ Weekly Ratings Updates

10/26/2021 – The Blackstone Group had its price target raised by analysts at Morgan Stanley from $134.00 to $180.00. They now have an “overweight” rating on the stock.

10/26/2021 – The Blackstone Group had its price target raised by analysts at Citigroup Inc. from $114.50 to $141.00. They now have a “neutral” rating on the stock.

10/22/2021 – The Blackstone Group had its price target raised by analysts at BMO Capital Markets from $96.00 to $114.00. They now have a “market perform” rating on the stock. They noted that the move was a valuation call. They noted that the move was a valuation call.

10/22/2021 – The Blackstone Group had its price target raised by analysts at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from $135.00 to $151.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

10/15/2021 – The Blackstone Group had its price target raised by analysts at Morgan Stanley from $124.00 to $134.00. They now have an “overweight” rating on the stock.

9/14/2021 – The Blackstone Group was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating. They now have a $139.00 price target on the stock. According to Zacks, “Shares of Blackstone have outperformed the industry so far this year. The company has an impressive earnings surprise history. Its earnings outpaced the Zacks Consensus Estimate in each of the trailing four quarters. Blackstone remains well-poised to benefit from its fund-raising ability, revenue mix and inorganic expansion strategies. To provide ESG-focused investment opportunities, it inked a deal to acquire Sphera, while the buyout of DCI will further enhance its digital capabilities. Further, net inflows are likely to keep aiding assets under management (AUM) growth. However, elevated costs are expected to hurt the bottom line to an extent. Moreover, high debt levels along with lower chances of sustainability of the company’s capital deployment activities, given the volatile nature of its earnings, remain other key near-term concerns.”

BX traded down $5.67 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $136.49. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 3,795,705 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,451,804. The Blackstone Group Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $49.40 and a fifty-two week high of $143.02. The stock has a market cap of $93.63 billion, a PE ratio of 21.06 and a beta of 1.35. The business’s 50-day moving average is $121.42 and its 200-day moving average is $104.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a current ratio of 0.77 and a quick ratio of 0.77.

The Blackstone Group (NYSE:BX) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 20th. The asset manager reported $1.28 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.91 by $0.37. The business had revenue of $6.22 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.17 billion. The Blackstone Group had a return on equity of 15.88% and a net margin of 26.67%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 105.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.63 earnings per share. Analysts expect that The Blackstone Group Inc. will post 3.7 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, November 8th. Investors of record on Monday, November 1st will be issued a $1.0275 dividend. This represents a $4.11 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.01%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, October 29th. This is a positive change from The Blackstone Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.70. The Blackstone Group’s dividend payout ratio is 105.66%.

In related news, major shareholder Holdings L.P. Blackstone II sold 335,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.00, for a total value of $20,100,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CAO David Payne sold 3,693 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $129.00, for a total transaction of $476,397.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have acquired 65,657 shares of company stock worth $2,646,801 and have sold 507,808 shares worth $40,144,228. Company insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Moseley Investment Management Inc. grew its stake in The Blackstone Group by 45.0% in the 3rd quarter. Moseley Investment Management Inc. now owns 13,002 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $1,505,000 after acquiring an additional 4,038 shares during the period. Ziegler Capital Management LLC grew its stake in The Blackstone Group by 657.1% in the 3rd quarter. Ziegler Capital Management LLC now owns 56,635 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $6,589,000 after acquiring an additional 49,154 shares during the period. Forte Capital LLC ADV grew its stake in The Blackstone Group by 7.3% in the 3rd quarter. Forte Capital LLC ADV now owns 7,832 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $911,000 after acquiring an additional 531 shares during the period. Avantax Planning Partners Inc. grew its stake in The Blackstone Group by 3.4% in the 3rd quarter. Avantax Planning Partners Inc. now owns 4,188 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $487,000 after acquiring an additional 139 shares during the period. Finally, Selective Wealth Management Inc. grew its stake in The Blackstone Group by 75.0% in the 3rd quarter. Selective Wealth Management Inc. now owns 4,025 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $468,000 after acquiring an additional 1,725 shares during the period. 63.16% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Blackstone, Inc engages in the provision of investment and fund management services. It operates through the following segments: Private Equity, Real Estate, Hedge Fund Solutions and Credit. The Private Equity segment consists of flagship corporate private equity funds, Blackstone Capital Partners funds, sector-focused corporate private equity funds, including energy-focused funds, Blackstone Energy Partners funds, and core private equity fund, Blackstone Core Equity Partners.

