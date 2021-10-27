The Bank of New York Mellon (NYSE:BK) PT Raised to $62.00 at Wells Fargo & Company

The Bank of New York Mellon (NYSE:BK) had its price target lifted by analysts at Wells Fargo & Company from $57.00 to $62.00 in a note issued to investors on Monday, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has an “equal weight” rating on the bank’s stock. Wells Fargo & Company‘s price objective points to a potential upside of 4.91% from the company’s previous close.

Several other research firms have also commented on BK. Citigroup raised their price target on shares of The Bank of New York Mellon from $60.00 to $70.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, October 22nd. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on shares of The Bank of New York Mellon from $49.00 to $60.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 20th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on shares of The Bank of New York Mellon from $46.00 to $56.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 29th. Evercore ISI reiterated a “hold” rating and set a $52.00 price objective on shares of The Bank of New York Mellon in a research note on Friday, July 2nd. Finally, Argus upgraded shares of The Bank of New York Mellon from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $54.75 to $55.00 in a research note on Tuesday, July 20th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, The Bank of New York Mellon presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $57.47.

NYSE BK opened at $59.10 on Monday. The Bank of New York Mellon has a one year low of $33.19 and a one year high of $60.52. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $53.76 and its 200 day moving average price is $51.48. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63, a quick ratio of 0.68 and a current ratio of 0.68. The firm has a market capitalization of $51.01 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.27, a PEG ratio of 2.08 and a beta of 1.10.

The Bank of New York Mellon (NYSE:BK) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, October 18th. The bank reported $1.04 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.01 by $0.03. The Bank of New York Mellon had a net margin of 22.86% and a return on equity of 9.27%. The firm had revenue of $4.04 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.95 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.98 earnings per share. The Bank of New York Mellon’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts forecast that The Bank of New York Mellon will post 4.16 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Fisher Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in The Bank of New York Mellon in the third quarter valued at $224,000. Shulman DeMeo Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in The Bank of New York Mellon in the third quarter valued at $358,000. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in The Bank of New York Mellon in the third quarter valued at $214,000. Calamos Advisors LLC lifted its stake in The Bank of New York Mellon by 7.1% in the third quarter. Calamos Advisors LLC now owns 288,647 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $14,963,000 after buying an additional 19,112 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Baxter Bros Inc. bought a new stake in The Bank of New York Mellon in the third quarter valued at $2,843,000. 82.50% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

The Bank of New York Mellon Company Profile

The Bank of New York Mellon Corp. is a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of financial services. It operates through the following segments: Investment Services and Investment and Wealth Management. The Investment Services and Investment segment includes institutional trust and custody fees, broker-dealer services, corporate trust, depositary receipts, and foreign exchange.

