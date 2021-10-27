The Bank of New York Mellon (NYSE:BK) PT Raised to $62.00 at Wells Fargo & Company

The Bank of New York Mellon (NYSE:BK) had its price target lifted by analysts at Wells Fargo & Company from $57.00 to $62.00 in a note issued to investors on Monday, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has an “equal weight” rating on the bank’s stock. Wells Fargo & Company‘s price objective points to a potential upside of 4.91% from the company’s previous close.
Several other research firms have also commented on BK. Citigroup raised their price target on shares of The Bank of New York Mellon from $60.00 to $70.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, October 22nd. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on shares of The Bank of New York Mellon from $49.00 to $60.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 20th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on shares of The Bank of New York Mellon from $46.00 to $56.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 29th. Evercore ISI reiterated a “hold” rating and set a $52.00 price objective on shares of The Bank of New York Mellon in a research note on Friday, July 2nd. Finally, Argus upgraded shares of The Bank of New York Mellon from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $54.75 to $55.00 in a research note on Tuesday, July 20th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, The Bank of New York Mellon presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $57.47.
NYSE BK opened at $59.10 on Monday. The Bank of New York Mellon has a one year low of $33.19 and a one year high of $60.52. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $53.76 and its 200 day moving average price is $51.48. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63, a quick ratio of 0.68 and a current ratio of 0.68. The firm has a market capitalization of $51.01 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.27, a PEG ratio of 2.08 and a beta of 1.10.
Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Fisher Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in The Bank of New York Mellon in the third quarter valued at $224,000. Shulman DeMeo Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in The Bank of New York Mellon in the third quarter valued at $358,000. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in The Bank of New York Mellon in the third quarter valued at $214,000. Calamos Advisors LLC lifted its stake in The Bank of New York Mellon by 7.1% in the third quarter. Calamos Advisors LLC now owns 288,647 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $14,963,000 after buying an additional 19,112 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Baxter Bros Inc. bought a new stake in The Bank of New York Mellon in the third quarter valued at $2,843,000. 82.50% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
The Bank of New York Mellon Company Profile
The Bank of New York Mellon Corp. is a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of financial services. It operates through the following segments: Investment Services and Investment and Wealth Management. The Investment Services and Investment segment includes institutional trust and custody fees, broker-dealer services, corporate trust, depositary receipts, and foreign exchange.
