The Bank of N.T. Butterfield & Son (NYSE:NTB) Downgraded to “Hold” at Zacks Investment Research

The Bank of N.T. Butterfield & Son (NYSE:NTB) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report issued on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “The Bank of N.T. Butterfield & Son Limited offers bank and wealth management services. It provides retail and corporate banking products and services as well as wealth management solutions comprising trust, private banking and asset management. The company operates primarily in Bermuda, the Cayman Islands, Guernsey, The Bahamas, Switzerland and the United Kingdom. The Bank of N.T. Butterfield & Son Limited is headquartered in Hamilton, Bermuda. “

Several other research firms have also weighed in on NTB. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on The Bank of N.T. Butterfield & Son from $36.00 to $38.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 7th. Raymond James dropped their price target on The Bank of N.T. Butterfield & Son from $41.00 to $38.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, July 29th.

Shares of The Bank of N.T. Butterfield & Son stock opened at $39.65 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.67, a current ratio of 0.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18. The firm has a market cap of $2.13 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.87 and a beta of 1.95. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $34.20 and a 200-day simple moving average of $35.85. The Bank of N.T. Butterfield & Son has a fifty-two week low of $25.02 and a fifty-two week high of $41.36.

The Bank of N.T. Butterfield & Son (NYSE:NTB) last announced its earnings results on Sunday, July 25th. The bank reported $0.79 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.81 by ($0.02). The Bank of N.T. Butterfield & Son had a net margin of 30.00% and a return on equity of 16.63%. The company had revenue of $123.54 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $122.70 million. Analysts anticipate that The Bank of N.T. Butterfield & Son will post 3.29 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Lazard Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of The Bank of N.T. Butterfield & Son in the 1st quarter worth approximately $25,000. Captrust Financial Advisors bought a new position in shares of The Bank of N.T. Butterfield & Son during the 1st quarter worth approximately $30,000. Advisory Services Network LLC bought a new position in shares of The Bank of N.T. Butterfield & Son during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $46,000. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of The Bank of N.T. Butterfield & Son during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $60,000. Finally, PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of The Bank of N.T. Butterfield & Son by 780.0% during the 2nd quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 3,036 shares of the bank’s stock worth $107,000 after buying an additional 2,691 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 62.98% of the company’s stock.

The Bank of N.T. Butterfield & Son Company Profile

The Bank of N.T. Butterfield & Son Ltd. provides community banking and wealth management business. The firm operates through the following geographical segments: Bermuda, the Cayman Islands, Guernsey, The Bahamas, Switzerland, and the United Kingdom. The Bermuda and the Cayman Islands segment offers a range of retail and corporate banking services to individuals, local businesses, captive insurers, reinsurance companies, trust companies, and hedge funds.

