The Alkaline Water (NASDAQ:WTER) Trading Up 1.2%

The Alkaline Water Company Inc. (NASDAQ:WTER)’s share price was up 1.2% during trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $1.71 and last traded at $1.70. Approximately 1,540,974 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 16% from the average daily volume of 1,838,616 shares. The stock had previously closed at $1.68.

Several equities analysts have commented on WTER shares. Roth Capital reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of The Alkaline Water in a research note on Wednesday, September 22nd. Canaccord Genuity downgraded The Alkaline Water to a “sell” rating and decreased their price objective for the company from $1.25 to $0.90 in a report on Wednesday, July 7th.

The firm has a market capitalization of $161.03 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -6.54 and a beta of 1.96. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $1.72 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $1.50.

The Alkaline Water (NASDAQ:WTER) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 16th. The company reported ($0.08) earnings per share for the quarter. The Alkaline Water had a negative return on equity of 323.46% and a negative net margin of 44.76%. The company had revenue of $14.11 million for the quarter. As a group, equities analysts expect that The Alkaline Water Company Inc. will post -0.07 EPS for the current year.

About The Alkaline Water

The Alkaline Water Co, Inc engages in the business of distributing, marketing and selling of bottled alkaline water in the Untied States of America. It offers retail consumers bottled alkaline water in 1-gallon, 3-liter, 1.5-liter, 1-liter, 700ml, and 500ml sizes under the trade name Alkaline88. The firm also offers retail consumers flavor infused bottled water in the 500-milliliter size in six flavors: Raspberry, Watermelon, Lemon, Lemon Lime, Peach Mango, and Blood Orange.

