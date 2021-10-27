The Aaron’s (NYSE:AAN) Posts Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.26 EPS

The Aaron’s (NYSE:AAN) released its quarterly earnings results on Monday. The company reported $0.83 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.57 by $0.26, MarketWatch Earnings reports. The firm had revenue of $452.20 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $431.25 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.80 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.5% compared to the same quarter last year.

The Aaron’s stock traded down $1.07 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $23.17. 21,870 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 326,026. The stock has a market capitalization of $757.03 million and a PE ratio of 7.61. The Aaron’s has a 12-month low of $16.20 and a 12-month high of $37.49. The business’s 50-day moving average is $27.46 and its 200-day moving average is $29.69.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, October 5th. Investors of record on Thursday, September 16th were given a dividend of $0.10 per share. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.73%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, September 15th. The Aaron’s’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 13.25%.

In related news, Director John W. Robinson sold 14,280 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $27.76, for a total transaction of $396,412.80. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website . 2.54% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in The Aaron’s stock. Morgan Stanley grew its stake in The Aaron’s Company, Inc. (NYSE:AAN) by 146.0% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 217,181 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 128,896 shares during the quarter. Morgan Stanley owned approximately 0.66% of The Aaron’s worth $6,949,000 as of its most recent SEC filing. 91.33% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered The Aaron’s from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, July 5th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $25.80.

The Aaron’s Company Profile

Headquartered in Atlanta, The Aaron’s Company, Inc (NYSE: AAN) is a leading, technology-enabled, omnichannel provider of lease-purchase solutions. Aaron’s engages in direct-to-consumer sales and lease ownership of furniture, appliances, consumer electronics and accessories through its approximately 1,300 company-operated and franchised stores in 47 states and Canada, as well as its e-commerce platform, Aarons.com.

