Textron Inc. (NYSE:TXT) Plans Quarterly Dividend of $0.02

Textron Inc. (NYSE:TXT) announced a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, October 27th, RTT News reports. Investors of record on Friday, December 10th will be paid a dividend of 0.02 per share by the aerospace company on Saturday, January 1st. This represents a $0.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.11%.

Textron has a payout ratio of 2.4% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Equities research analysts expect Textron to earn $3.93 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.08 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 2.0%.

NYSE:TXT traded down $0.48 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $71.98. 51,181 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,160,262. The company has a market capitalization of $16.13 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.41, a P/E/G ratio of 0.76 and a beta of 1.80. Textron has a 1-year low of $31.82 and a 1-year high of $75.59. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63, a current ratio of 2.73 and a quick ratio of 1.51. The business has a 50 day moving average of $71.63 and a 200 day moving average of $67.97.

Textron (NYSE:TXT) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The aerospace company reported $0.81 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.61 by $0.20. The business had revenue of $3.19 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.92 billion. Textron had a return on equity of 11.99% and a net margin of 5.65%. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Textron will post 3.28 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

TXT has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on Textron from $87.00 to $88.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, July 30th. Jefferies Financial Group upped their target price on Textron from $80.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, August 2nd. Credit Suisse Group upped their target price on Textron from $76.00 to $77.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, July 30th. The Goldman Sachs Group restated a “buy” rating and set a $82.00 target price on shares of Textron in a research note on Friday, July 16th. Finally, Cowen upgraded Textron from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $75.00 to $95.00 in a research note on Tuesday, August 31st. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat, Textron has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $78.38.

In related news, VP Mark S. Bamford sold 1,825 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $71.81, for a total value of $131,053.25. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 18,502 shares in the company, valued at $1,328,628.62. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 1.50% of the company’s stock.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Textron stock. Morgan Stanley increased its position in Textron Inc. (NYSE:TXT) by 39.5% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 616,099 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after buying an additional 174,592 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley owned 0.27% of Textron worth $42,369,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period. 85.86% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Textron

Textron, Inc is a multi-industry company, which leverages global network of aircraft, defense, industrial, and finance businesses to provide customers innovative solutions and services. The company operates its business through the following segments: Textron Aviation, Bell, Textron Systems, Industrial, and Finance.

