Tesla (NASDAQ:TSLA) Shares Up 6.8% Following Analyst Upgrade

Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA)’s share price traded up 6.8% during trading on Monday after Morgan Stanley raised their price target on the stock from $900.00 to $1,200.00. Morgan Stanley currently has an overweight rating on the stock. Tesla traded as high as $979.66 and last traded at $971.73. 1,090,616 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 96% from the average session volume of 26,952,361 shares. The stock had previously closed at $909.68.

TSLA has been the topic of a number of other reports. Wedbush raised their target price on Tesla from $1,000.00 to $1,100.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 21st. Piper Sandler reiterated an “overweight” rating and issued a $1,200.00 target price on shares of Tesla in a research note on Tuesday, August 3rd. Mizuho raised their target price on Tesla from $825.00 to $950.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 21st. Robert W. Baird raised their target price on Tesla from $764.00 to $888.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 21st. Finally, KGI Securities assumed coverage on shares of Tesla in a research note on Monday, August 2nd. They set an “outperform” rating and a $855.00 price objective on the stock. Ten analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating, fourteen have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $684.71.

In related news, CFO Zachary Kirkhorn sold 1,250 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $672.59, for a total value of $840,737.50. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 54,257 shares in the company, valued at approximately $36,492,715.63. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CAO Vaibhav Taneja sold 7,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $864.31, for a total value of $6,050,170.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 91,198 shares of company stock worth $67,080,269. Company insiders own 25.00% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of TSLA. OLD Mission Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of Tesla during the third quarter worth approximately $258,000. Mark Stevens increased its position in shares of Tesla by 62.1% during the first quarter. Mark Stevens now owns 778 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock valued at $519,000 after purchasing an additional 298 shares during the period. Westshore Wealth LLC bought a new stake in shares of Tesla during the first quarter valued at approximately $213,000. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Tesla by 136.2% during the first quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 5,510 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock valued at $3,680,000 after purchasing an additional 3,177 shares during the period. Finally, Quest Investment Management LLC increased its position in shares of Tesla by 339.0% during the first quarter. Quest Investment Management LLC now owns 21,161 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock valued at $14,134,000 after purchasing an additional 16,341 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 40.28% of the company’s stock.

The firm has a market capitalization of $1.01 trillion, a P/E ratio of 530.44, a PEG ratio of 6.20 and a beta of 1.95. The company has a quick ratio of 1.22, a current ratio of 1.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $749.27 and a 200-day moving average price of $689.61.

Tesla (NASDAQ:TSLA) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 19th. The electric vehicle producer reported $1.86 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.96 by $0.90. Tesla had a return on equity of 9.75% and a net margin of 5.21%. The business had revenue of $13.76 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $13.70 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.27 earnings per share. Tesla’s quarterly revenue was up 56.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Tesla, Inc. will post 3.39 EPS for the current year.

About Tesla (NASDAQ:TSLA)

Tesla, Inc engages in the design, development, manufacture, and sale of fully electric vehicles, energy generation and storage systems. It also provides vehicle service centers, supercharger station, and self-driving capability. The company operates through the following segments: Automotive and Energy Generation and Storage.

