Tesla (NASDAQ:TSLA) PT Raised to $1,200.00

Tesla (NASDAQ:TSLA) had its target price increased by investment analysts at Morgan Stanley from $900.00 to $1,200.00 in a research note issued to investors on Monday, The Fly reports. The firm presently has an “overweight” rating on the electric vehicle producer’s stock. Morgan Stanley’s target price suggests a potential upside of 17.83% from the company’s previous close.

Other equities analysts have also recently issued research reports about the company. Barclays boosted their price target on Tesla from $230.00 to $300.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Thursday, October 14th. UBS Group upped their target price on Tesla from $660.00 to $725.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, August 12th. Cowen upped their price target on Tesla from $580.00 to $625.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 21st. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on Tesla from $755.00 to $800.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 21st. Finally, Piper Sandler reiterated an “overweight” rating and issued a $1,200.00 price target on shares of Tesla in a research report on Tuesday, August 3rd. Ten research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating, fourteen have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $684.71.

NASDAQ:TSLA opened at $1,018.43 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.01 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 530.44, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 6.20 and a beta of 1.95. Tesla has a twelve month low of $379.11 and a twelve month high of $1,094.94. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $749.27 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $689.61. The company has a quick ratio of 1.22, a current ratio of 1.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31.

Tesla (NASDAQ:TSLA) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, October 19th. The electric vehicle producer reported $1.86 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.96 by $0.90. The company had revenue of $13.76 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $13.70 billion. Tesla had a return on equity of 9.75% and a net margin of 5.21%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 56.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.27 EPS. As a group, analysts anticipate that Tesla will post 3.39 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Tesla news, Director Robyn M. Denholm sold 31,250 shares of Tesla stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $707.60, for a total transaction of $22,112,500.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 36,250 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $25,650,500. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CAO Vaibhav Taneja sold 7,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $864.31, for a total value of $6,050,170.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 91,198 shares of company stock worth $67,080,269. 25.00% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Davis Rea LTD. raised its stake in Tesla by 3.3% during the 3rd quarter. Davis Rea LTD. now owns 310 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock valued at $240,000 after buying an additional 10 shares during the last quarter. Elite Wealth Management Inc. raised its stake in Tesla by 2.8% during the 3rd quarter. Elite Wealth Management Inc. now owns 446 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock valued at $346,000 after buying an additional 12 shares during the last quarter. Gemmer Asset Management LLC raised its stake in Tesla by 1.5% during the 3rd quarter. Gemmer Asset Management LLC now owns 819 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock valued at $635,000 after buying an additional 12 shares during the last quarter. Chiron Capital Management LLC raised its stake in Tesla by 1.6% during the 3rd quarter. Chiron Capital Management LLC now owns 742 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock valued at $575,000 after buying an additional 12 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Milestone Resources Group Ltd increased its stake in shares of Tesla by 56.0% in the 2nd quarter. Milestone Resources Group Ltd now owns 39 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 14 shares in the last quarter. 40.28% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Tesla, Inc engages in the design, development, manufacture, and sale of fully electric vehicles, energy generation and storage systems. It also provides vehicle service centers, supercharger station, and self-driving capability. The company operates through the following segments: Automotive and Energy Generation and Storage.

