Teradyne (NASDAQ:TER) Updates Q4 Earnings Guidance

Teradyne (NASDAQ:TER) issued an update on its fourth quarter earnings guidance on Tuesday morning. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $1.14-$1.40 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus earnings per share estimate of $1.16. The company issued revenue guidance of $820-$900 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $836.43 million.Teradyne also updated its FY 2021 guidance to $5.870-$5.870 EPS.

Shares of TER stock traded down $2.13 on Tuesday, reaching $115.15. 1,282,709 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,631,503. The company has a market cap of $19.15 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.53, a P/E/G ratio of 1.56 and a beta of 1.27. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $116.56 and a 200 day moving average price of $123.53. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a quick ratio of 2.51 and a current ratio of 2.74. Teradyne has a 1 year low of $85.00 and a 1 year high of $147.90.

Teradyne (NASDAQ:TER) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, October 26th. The company reported $1.59 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.43 by $0.16. Teradyne had a net margin of 27.65% and a return on equity of 41.35%. The business had revenue of $950.50 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $932.86 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $1.18 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 16.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Teradyne will post 5.62 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 24th. Investors of record on Wednesday, September 1st were paid a dividend of $0.10 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, August 31st. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.35%. Teradyne’s dividend payout ratio is presently 8.66%.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Susquehanna Bancshares raised shares of Teradyne from a neutral rating to a positive rating and increased their price target for the company from $148.00 to $165.00 in a research note on Thursday, July 29th. Susquehanna raised shares of Teradyne from a neutral rating to a positive rating and increased their price target for the company from $148.00 to $165.00 in a research note on Thursday, July 29th. DA Davidson raised shares of Teradyne from a neutral rating to a buy rating and increased their price target for the company from $135.00 to $140.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 7th. Piper Sandler assumed coverage on shares of Teradyne in a research note on Thursday, October 14th. They issued an overweight rating and a $137.00 price target for the company. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities reissued a buy rating and issued a $180.00 price target on shares of Teradyne in a research note on Thursday, August 26th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $154.15.

In other news, insider Richard John Burns sold 261 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, October 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $108.43, for a total value of $28,300.23. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Marilyn Matz sold 4,157 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, September 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $120.18, for a total transaction of $499,588.26. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 13,976 shares in the company, valued at $1,679,635.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.36% of the company’s stock.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Teradyne stock. Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in Teradyne, Inc. (NASDAQ:TER) by 13.6% during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 650,172 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 77,756 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley owned approximately 0.39% of Teradyne worth $87,095,000 at the end of the most recent quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.46% of the company’s stock.

Teradyne Company Profile

Teradyne, Inc engages in the development and sale of self automatic test systems. It operates through the following segments: Semiconductor Test, Industrial Automation, System Test, and Wireless Test. The Semiconductor Test segment designs, manufactures, and markets semiconductor test products and services.

