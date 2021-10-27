Tendies (TEND) Trading Up 5.7% This Week

Tendies (CURRENCY:TEND) traded up 13.2% against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 18:00 PM E.T. on October 27th. Over the last seven days, Tendies has traded 5.7% higher against the U.S. dollar. Tendies has a market capitalization of $301,324.00 and $3,020.00 worth of Tendies was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Tendies coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.0402 or 0.00000068 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Starname (IOV) traded 3.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4,099.30 or 0.08159023 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 11.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $29.66 or 0.00050265 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001695 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $1.80 or 0.00003043 BTC.

Fantom (FTM) traded down 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $3.15 or 0.00005338 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded down 7.7% against the dollar and now trades at $123.75 or 0.00209732 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded down 10% against the dollar and now trades at $58.13 or 0.00098522 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

About Tendies

Tendies (CRYPTO:TEND) is a coin. Tendies’ total supply is 7,896,632 coins and its circulating supply is 7,496,632 coins. Tendies’ official Twitter account is @TendiesCrypto and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for Tendies is tendies.dev

According to CryptoCompare, “Tendies (TEND) is an Ethereum-based deflationary cryptocurrency. Tend Features:Hyper deflation: 4 % of all TEND present in pool are drained daily.Anyone can make the call to drain the pool. Caller gets 1% of drained tokens.Drained tokens are then sent to two distinct addresses.The first address is the famous 0x00000 address. 51% of drained TEND are burned.The second address is a secondary smart contract pool address, which we call, the TENDIES BUCKET. 48% of drained tokens are sent to this bucket, and rewards are then distributed to top holders every 3 days. Anyone can make the call to distribute. “

Buying and Selling Tendies

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Tendies directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Tendies should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Tendies using one of the exchanges listed above.

