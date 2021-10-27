Tenable (NASDAQ:TENB) Shares Gap Up After Strong Earnings

Tenable Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:TENB)’s share price gapped up prior to trading on Wednesday following a stronger than expected earnings report. The stock had previously closed at $51.75, but opened at $55.20. Tenable shares last traded at $54.15, with a volume of 19,071 shares changing hands.

The company reported $0.07 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.02 by $0.05. Tenable had a negative net margin of 5.62% and a negative return on equity of 11.68%. The firm had revenue of $138.66 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $134.61 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned ($0.05) EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 23.5% on a year-over-year basis.

TENB has been the subject of a number of research reports. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price target on shares of Tenable from $60.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Needham & Company LLC upped their price objective on shares of Tenable from $58.00 to $62.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Berenberg Bank raised shares of Tenable from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $55.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Friday, September 24th. Summit Insights reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Tenable in a research report on Tuesday, July 27th. Finally, FBN Securities initiated coverage on shares of Tenable in a research report on Wednesday, August 25th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $60.00 price objective for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Tenable presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $61.29.

In related news, CFO Stephen A. Vintz sold 4,059 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.86, for a total transaction of $165,850.74. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website . Also, CFO Stephen A. Vintz sold 4,212 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.39, for a total transaction of $170,122.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last 90 days, insiders sold 108,452 shares of company stock worth $5,105,501. Company insiders own 8.40% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. grew its position in Tenable by 66.1% in the 2nd quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 1,976 shares of the company’s stock worth $82,000 after purchasing an additional 786 shares during the last quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC grew its position in Tenable by 27.0% in the 2nd quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 2,920 shares of the company’s stock worth $121,000 after purchasing an additional 620 shares during the last quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC grew its position in Tenable by 27.4% in the 2nd quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC now owns 3,457 shares of the company’s stock worth $143,000 after purchasing an additional 744 shares during the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC grew its position in Tenable by 20.5% in the 2nd quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 3,794 shares of the company’s stock worth $156,000 after purchasing an additional 646 shares during the last quarter. Finally, O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC grew its position in Tenable by 14.6% in the 1st quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 4,801 shares of the company’s stock worth $174,000 after purchasing an additional 612 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 85.62% of the company’s stock.

The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $45.71. The stock has a market cap of $5.75 billion, a PE ratio of -208.27 and a beta of 1.69.

Tenable Holdings, Inc engages in the development of security software solutions. It offers Cyber Exposure which is a discipline for managing and measuring cybersecurity risk in the digital era. Its products include tenable.io, tenable.sc, tenable.ot, and nessus professional. The firm delivers solutions in the field of application security, cloud security, compliance, energy, finance, healthcare, and retail.

