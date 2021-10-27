Tempest Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:TPST) to Post Q3 2021 Earnings of ($0.95) Per Share, William Blair Forecasts

Tempest Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:TPST) – William Blair issued their Q3 2021 EPS estimates for shares of Tempest Therapeutics in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, October 21st. William Blair analyst M. Phipps forecasts that the company will earn ($0.95) per share for the quarter. William Blair has a “Outperform” rating on the stock. William Blair also issued estimates for Tempest Therapeutics’ Q4 2021 earnings at ($0.97) EPS, FY2021 earnings at ($6.44) EPS, FY2022 earnings at ($4.21) EPS, FY2023 earnings at ($4.92) EPS, FY2024 earnings at ($6.71) EPS and FY2025 earnings at ($8.90) EPS.

Tempest Therapeutics (NASDAQ:TPST) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 12th. The company reported ($7.63) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.88) by ($6.75).

A number of other research analysts have also issued reports on TPST. HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating and set a $51.00 price target on shares of Tempest Therapeutics in a research note on Friday, August 13th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Tempest Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 9th. Finally, Piper Sandler assumed coverage on shares of Tempest Therapeutics in a research note on Tuesday, July 6th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $23.00 price target on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Tempest Therapeutics has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $19.75.

Shares of Tempest Therapeutics stock opened at $11.76 on Monday. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $14.48 and its 200-day moving average price is $8.99. Tempest Therapeutics has a 12 month low of $10.39 and a 12 month high of $41.55. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a quick ratio of 7.20 and a current ratio of 7.20.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its position in shares of Tempest Therapeutics by 66.0% during the first quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 924,801 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,110,000 after acquiring an additional 367,693 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in shares of Tempest Therapeutics by 9.8% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 139,319 shares of the company’s stock worth $167,000 after acquiring an additional 12,405 shares during the period. Knott David M purchased a new stake in shares of Tempest Therapeutics during the second quarter worth $155,000. Maven Securities LTD purchased a new position in Tempest Therapeutics in the second quarter valued at $1,204,000. Finally, Monashee Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Tempest Therapeutics during the second quarter worth about $1,271,000. 29.45% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Tempest Therapeutics

Tempest Therapeutics, Incis a clinical-stage biotechnology company. It develops small molecule therapeutics to treat cancer through mechanisms that directly kill tumor cells and activate tumor-specific immunity. The company is headquartered in South San Francisco, CA.

