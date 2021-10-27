Teladoc Health (NYSE:TDOC) Releases Q4 2021 Earnings Guidance

Teladoc Health (NYSE:TDOC) issued an update on its fourth quarter 2021 earnings guidance on Wednesday morning. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $-0.730-$-0.530 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus earnings per share estimate of $-0.690. The company issued revenue guidance of $536 million-$546 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $539.74 million.Teladoc Health also updated its FY 2021 guidance to $-3.400-$-3.200 EPS.

Shares of Teladoc Health stock traded down $2.67 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $138.63. 2,587,490 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,184,911. Teladoc Health has a 52-week low of $120.67 and a 52-week high of $308.00. The company has a fifty day moving average of $137.54 and a 200-day moving average of $151.46. The company has a current ratio of 4.00, a quick ratio of 3.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08.

Teladoc Health (NYSE:TDOC) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, July 27th. The health services provider reported ($0.86) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.59) by ($0.27). The company had revenue of $503.14 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $499.85 million. Teladoc Health had a negative net margin of 46.86% and a negative return on equity of 1.29%. Teladoc Health’s revenue for the quarter was up 108.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.34) earnings per share. Analysts anticipate that Teladoc Health will post -3.44 earnings per share for the current year.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered Teladoc Health from a buy rating to a hold rating and dropped their price target for the company from $225.00 to $153.00 in a research report on Wednesday, July 28th. SVB Leerink restated a buy rating on shares of Teladoc Health in a research note on Thursday, July 29th. Wells Fargo & Company assumed coverage on Teladoc Health in a research report on Monday, October 18th. They set an overweight rating and a $156.00 price target on the stock. Cowen reduced their price objective on Teladoc Health from $240.00 to $188.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research report on Monday, August 9th. Finally, Argus cut Teladoc Health from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Monday, August 2nd. Eleven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $215.92.

In other Teladoc Health news, insider Adam C. Vandervoort sold 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $137.09, for a total value of $274,180.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, COO David William Sides sold 3,420 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, July 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $154.38, for a total value of $527,979.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 14,451 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,230,945.38. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 23,057 shares of company stock worth $3,385,864. Corporate insiders own 6.47% of the company’s stock.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Teladoc Health stock. Morgan Stanley raised its stake in shares of Teladoc Health, Inc. (NYSE:TDOC) by 59.5% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 2,975,722 shares of the health services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,109,926 shares during the quarter. Morgan Stanley owned approximately 1.87% of Teladoc Health worth $494,832,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 79.43% of the company’s stock.

Teladoc Health Company Profile

Teladoc Health, Inc engages in the provision of telehealthcare services using a technology platform via mobile devices, the Internet, video and phone. Its portfolio of services and solutions covers medical subspecialties from non-urgent, episodic needs like flu and upper respiratory infections, to chronic, complicated medical conditions like cancer and congestive heart failure.

