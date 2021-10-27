Teladoc Health, Inc. (NYSE:TDOC) Shares Sold by Claraphi Advisory Network LLC

Claraphi Advisory Network LLC cut its position in shares of Teladoc Health, Inc. (NYSE:TDOC) by 36.5% in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 5,338 shares of the health services provider’s stock after selling 3,072 shares during the period. Claraphi Advisory Network LLC’s holdings in Teladoc Health were worth $888,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in TDOC. Princeton Global Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Teladoc Health during the second quarter worth about $30,000. Psagot Investment House Ltd. acquired a new stake in Teladoc Health during the second quarter worth about $30,000. Gables Capital Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Teladoc Health during the second quarter worth about $33,000. PARK CIRCLE Co acquired a new stake in Teladoc Health during the second quarter worth about $33,000. Finally, Marshall Wace North America L.P. acquired a new stake in Teladoc Health during the first quarter worth about $35,000. Institutional investors own 79.43% of the company’s stock.

Get Teladoc Health alerts:

Shares of NYSE TDOC traded down $3.47 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $137.83. The company had a trading volume of 53,664 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,929,410. The stock has a market cap of $21.95 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -24.92 and a beta of 0.24. Teladoc Health, Inc. has a 12 month low of $120.67 and a 12 month high of $308.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08, a current ratio of 4.00 and a quick ratio of 3.79. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $137.54 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $151.46.

Teladoc Health (NYSE:TDOC) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 27th. The health services provider reported ($0.86) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.59) by ($0.27). Teladoc Health had a negative net margin of 46.86% and a negative return on equity of 1.29%. The firm had revenue of $503.14 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $499.85 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted ($0.34) earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 108.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts forecast that Teladoc Health, Inc. will post -3.53 earnings per share for the current year.

Several equities research analysts have commented on TDOC shares. SVB Leerink restated a “buy” rating on shares of Teladoc Health in a research note on Thursday, July 29th. Needham & Company LLC lowered their target price on Teladoc Health from $235.00 to $205.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, July 28th. Barclays lowered their target price on Teladoc Health from $240.00 to $170.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, July 28th. Citigroup lowered their target price on Teladoc Health from $260.00 to $225.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, July 28th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered Teladoc Health from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and lowered their target price for the company from $225.00 to $153.00 in a research note on Wednesday, July 28th. Eleven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $215.92.

In related news, COO David William Sides sold 3,420 shares of Teladoc Health stock in a transaction on Friday, July 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $154.38, for a total value of $527,979.60. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 14,451 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,230,945.38. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Adam C. Vandervoort sold 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, October 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $137.09, for a total value of $274,180.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 23,057 shares of company stock worth $3,385,864. 6.47% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Teladoc Health Company Profile

Teladoc Health, Inc engages in the provision of telehealthcare services using a technology platform via mobile devices, the Internet, video and phone. Its portfolio of services and solutions covers medical subspecialties from non-urgent, episodic needs like flu and upper respiratory infections, to chronic, complicated medical conditions like cancer and congestive heart failure.

Featured Article: 52-Week High/Low

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TDOC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Teladoc Health, Inc. (NYSE:TDOC).

Receive News & Ratings for Teladoc Health Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Teladoc Health and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.