TC Energy’s (TRP) Hold Rating Reiterated at Tudor Pickering

TC Energy (TSE:TRP) (NYSE:TRP)‘s stock had its “hold” rating restated by research analysts at Tudor Pickering in a research report issued on Wednesday. They currently have a C$63.00 target price on the stock. Tudor Pickering’s price objective would indicate a potential downside of 6.63% from the company’s current price.

Several other research analysts also recently issued reports on the company. The Goldman Sachs Group downgraded TC Energy from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price objective for the company from C$75.00 to C$63.00 in a research note on Monday, September 13th. National Bankshares lowered their price objective on TC Energy from C$67.00 to C$66.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, August 3rd. CSFB lowered their price objective on TC Energy from C$77.00 to C$74.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Monday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on TC Energy from C$68.00 to C$69.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 21st. Finally, BMO Capital Markets reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of TC Energy in a research note on Tuesday, September 21st. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, TC Energy currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of C$68.47.

TSE TRP traded down C$0.08 during trading on Wednesday, hitting C$67.47. 860,171 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,449,442. The company has a current ratio of 0.61, a quick ratio of 0.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 162.89. The company has a market cap of C$66.05 billion and a PE ratio of 32.93. TC Energy has a fifty-two week low of C$50.61 and a fifty-two week high of C$68.20. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is C$61.28 and its two-hundred day moving average price is C$61.34.

TC Energy (TSE:TRP) (NYSE:TRP) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The company reported C$1.07 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of C$0.96 by C$0.11. The business had revenue of C$3.18 billion for the quarter. Analysts forecast that TC Energy will post 4.3000003 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Senior Officer Patrick M. Keys sold 8,344 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, September 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$62.75, for a total value of C$523,604.36. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 18,108 shares in the company, valued at approximately C$1,136,316.84. Also, Director Nathaniel A. Brown purchased 550 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 20th. The stock was bought at an average cost of C$59.33 per share, with a total value of C$32,633.70. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 2,250 shares in the company, valued at approximately C$133,501.50. Over the last 90 days, insiders have acquired 2,284 shares of company stock worth $143,587 and have sold 11,465 shares worth $712,789.

TC Energy Company Profile

TC Energy Corporation operates as an energy infrastructure company in North America. It operates through Canadian Natural Gas Pipelines, U.S. Natural Gas Pipelines, Mexico Natural Gas Pipelines, Liquids Pipelines, and Power and Storage segments. The company builds and operates 93,400 km network of natural gas pipelines, which transports natural gas from supply basins to local distribution companies, power generation plants, industrial facilities, interconnecting pipelines, LNG export terminals, and other businesses.

