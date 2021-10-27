Target Hospitality Corp. (NASDAQ:TH) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $77.33 Million

Wall Street analysts expect Target Hospitality Corp. (NASDAQ:TH) to report sales of $77.33 million for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Three analysts have provided estimates for Target Hospitality’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $77.80 million and the lowest is $77.00 million. Target Hospitality reported sales of $48.26 million in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 60.2%. The firm is expected to report its next earnings results before the market opens on Friday, November 12th.

On average, analysts expect that Target Hospitality will report full year sales of $274.37 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $273.90 million to $275.20 million. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the firm will report sales of $309.70 million, with estimates ranging from $304.00 million to $315.50 million. Zacks’ sales calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that cover Target Hospitality.

Target Hospitality (NASDAQ:TH) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 11th. The company reported ($0.01) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.01 by ($0.02). The business had revenue of $74.99 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $72.03 million. Target Hospitality had a negative return on equity of 32.83% and a negative net margin of 14.13%.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on TH shares. Northland Securities reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $5.00 price target on shares of Target Hospitality in a report on Monday, July 19th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Target Hospitality from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, October 14th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $4.15.

Shares of TH traded down $0.02 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $4.14. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 100,436 shares, compared to its average volume of 53,610. The company has a current ratio of 0.54, a quick ratio of 0.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.87. Target Hospitality has a 52 week low of $0.82 and a 52 week high of $4.70. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $3.79 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $3.54.

In other Target Hospitality news, Director Jeffrey Sagansky bought 97,143 shares of Target Hospitality stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 16th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $3.39 per share, with a total value of $329,314.77. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Andrew P. Studdert purchased 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 20th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $3.48 per share, for a total transaction of $34,800.00. Following the purchase, the director now owns 197,632 shares in the company, valued at $687,759.36. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 75.70% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of TH. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Target Hospitality during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $38,000. Walleye Trading LLC bought a new stake in shares of Target Hospitality during the first quarter worth $28,000. Citadel Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Target Hospitality during the first quarter worth $29,000. Jane Street Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Target Hospitality during the first quarter worth $33,000. Finally, Ergoteles LLC purchased a new position in shares of Target Hospitality during the second quarter valued at $54,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 19.15% of the company’s stock.

About Target Hospitality

Target Hospitality Corp. engages in the provision of rental accommodations with premium catering and value-added hospitality services. It operates through the following business segments: Permian Basin, Bakken Basin, and Government. The Permian Basin segment operates facilities in the Permian Basin region and communities in Texas and New Mexico.

