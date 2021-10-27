Target Co. (NYSE:TGT) Shares Sold by Assetmark Inc.

Assetmark Inc. reduced its stake in shares of Target Co. (NYSE:TGT) by 30.6% in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 287,611 shares of the retailer’s stock after selling 126,991 shares during the quarter. Assetmark Inc.’s holdings in Target were worth $69,527,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Emerald Advisers LLC acquired a new position in Target during the 2nd quarter worth $31,000. Holloway Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Target by 166.0% in the 2nd quarter. Holloway Wealth Management LLC now owns 133 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $32,000 after buying an additional 83 shares during the period. Avion Wealth acquired a new position in shares of Target in the 2nd quarter valued at about $36,000. MV Capital Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Target by 237.9% in the 2nd quarter. MV Capital Management Inc. now owns 196 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $47,000 after buying an additional 138 shares during the period. Finally, WealthShield Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Target in the 2nd quarter valued at about $49,000. 76.73% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Target alerts:

In other news, insider Don H. Liu sold 3,000 shares of Target stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $261.93, for a total value of $785,790.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 62,017 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $16,244,112.81. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Brian C. Cornell sold 25,000 shares of Target stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $245.98, for a total transaction of $6,149,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 195,271 shares in the company, valued at $48,032,760.58. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 122,759 shares of company stock worth $30,555,393 in the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 0.29% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have recently commented on TGT shares. Citigroup lifted their price target on shares of Target from $258.00 to $287.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 19th. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price objective on shares of Target from $283.00 to $286.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 19th. DA Davidson reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Target in a research report on Thursday, August 19th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on shares of Target from $250.00 to $260.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 25th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Target from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $276.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, sixteen have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Target has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $255.29.

TGT stock opened at $258.73 on Wednesday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $243.86 and its two-hundred day moving average is $235.25. The company has a market capitalization of $126.27 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.60, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.36 and a beta of 0.98. The company has a current ratio of 1.04, a quick ratio of 0.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78. Target Co. has a 52 week low of $150.80 and a 52 week high of $267.06.

Target (NYSE:TGT) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 17th. The retailer reported $3.64 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $3.49 by $0.15. The company had revenue of $24.83 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $25.03 billion. Target had a net margin of 6.29% and a return on equity of 44.68%. The business’s revenue was up 8.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $3.38 EPS. On average, equities research analysts predict that Target Co. will post 12.86 earnings per share for the current year.

Target declared that its Board of Directors has approved a share buyback plan on Wednesday, August 18th that authorizes the company to buyback $15.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the retailer to repurchase up to 12.4% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback plans are typically a sign that the company’s board believes its stock is undervalued.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 10th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, November 17th will be paid a $0.90 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, November 16th. This represents a $3.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.39%. Target’s dividend payout ratio is currently 38.22%.

Target Profile

Target Corp. engages in the operation and ownership of general merchandise stores. It offers food assortments including perishables, dry grocery, dairy, and frozen items. The company was founded by George Draper Dayton in 1902 and is headquartered in Minneapolis, MN.

See Also: Capital gains and your 401(k) or IRA

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TGT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Target Co. (NYSE:TGT).

Receive News & Ratings for Target Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Target and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.