Targa Resources (NYSE:TRGP) Hits New 12-Month High at $57.06

Targa Resources Corp. (NYSE:TRGP) shares hit a new 52-week high during trading on Monday . The company traded as high as $57.06 and last traded at $56.42, with a volume of 1426 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $56.21.

A number of brokerages recently commented on TRGP. Bank of America began coverage on Targa Resources in a report on Tuesday, September 28th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Raymond James upped their price objective on Targa Resources from $55.00 to $65.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Monday, October 18th. Citigroup restated a “buy” rating and set a $42.52 price objective (down previously from $45.00) on shares of Targa Resources in a research note on Monday, July 26th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Credit Suisse Group increased their price target on Targa Resources from $46.00 to $52.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 10th. Finally, Mizuho increased their price target on Targa Resources from $42.00 to $47.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, August 9th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, sixteen have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $46.97.

Get Targa Resources alerts:

The firm has a market capitalization of $12.85 billion, a P/E ratio of 70.24 and a beta of 3.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.22, a quick ratio of 0.60 and a current ratio of 0.63. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $46.92 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $42.50.

Targa Resources (NYSE:TRGP) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 5th. The pipeline company reported $0.15 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.29 by ($0.14). The company had revenue of $3.42 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.36 billion. Targa Resources had a return on equity of 5.31% and a net margin of 2.60%. Equities research analysts forecast that Targa Resources Corp. will post 1.34 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, November 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, October 29th will be given a $0.10 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, October 28th. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.71%. Targa Resources’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 38.10%.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. FMR LLC boosted its position in shares of Targa Resources by 188.7% in the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 2,649,368 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $117,764,000 after buying an additional 1,731,830 shares during the period. Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Targa Resources in the second quarter worth $2,248,000. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Targa Resources by 12.3% in the first quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC now owns 751,800 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $23,870,000 after buying an additional 82,500 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its position in shares of Targa Resources by 11.2% in the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 2,650,661 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $84,159,000 after buying an additional 267,527 shares during the period. Finally, Los Angeles Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Targa Resources by 10.2% during the second quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 231,764 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $10,302,000 after acquiring an additional 21,447 shares in the last quarter. 87.05% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Targa Resources (NYSE:TRGP)

Targa Resources Corp. provides midstream natural gas and natural gas liquids services. It also provides gathering, storing, and terminaling crude oil and storing, terminaling, and selling refined petroleum products. It operates through the following business segments: Gathering and Processing, and Logistics and Transportation.

Further Reading: What is a Call Option?

Receive News & Ratings for Targa Resources Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Targa Resources and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.