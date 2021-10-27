Tapmydata (TAP) Price Hits $0.13 on Top Exchanges

Tapmydata (CURRENCY:TAP) traded up 2.4% against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 7:00 AM Eastern on October 27th. During the last week, Tapmydata has traded 21.9% higher against the U.S. dollar. One Tapmydata coin can currently be bought for $0.13 or 0.00000224 BTC on popular exchanges. Tapmydata has a total market cap of $1.88 million and approximately $21,972.00 worth of Tapmydata was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get Tapmydata alerts:

Dash (DASH) traded 11% lower against the dollar and now trades at $182.07 or 0.00308101 BTC.

Secret (SCRT) traded 11.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $8.14 or 0.00013782 BTC.

DigitalBits (XDB) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.56 or 0.00000943 BTC.

Boson Protocol (BOSON) traded down 5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.84 or 0.00003110 BTC.

MimbleWimbleCoin (MWC) traded down 13.7% against the dollar and now trades at $3.25 or 0.00005495 BTC.

Meme (MEME) traded down 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $409.51 or 0.00754320 BTC.

SYNC Network (SYNC) traded down 7.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0291 or 0.00000049 BTC.

CPChain (CPC) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0085 or 0.00000014 BTC.

Pinkcoin (PINK) traded down 6.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0065 or 0.00000011 BTC.

I/O Coin (IOC) traded 6.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00000192 BTC.

Tapmydata Profile

Tapmydata (CRYPTO:TAP) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the X11 hashing algorithm. Tapmydata’s total supply is 100,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 14,189,097 coins. Tapmydata’s official Twitter account is @tapmydata

According to CryptoCompare, “TappingCoin is a PoW/PoS cryptocurrency based on the X11 Algorithm that enables instant, near-zero cost payments to anyone in the world. “

Tapmydata Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Tapmydata directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Tapmydata should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Tapmydata using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Tapmydata Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Tapmydata and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.