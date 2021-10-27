Talos Energy (NYSE:TALO) Trading Up 5.1%

Talos Energy Inc. (NYSE:TALO)’s share price was up 5.1% during trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as $13.28 and last traded at $13.28. Approximately 294 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 100% from the average daily volume of 852,817 shares. The stock had previously closed at $12.63.

Several equities analysts have commented on TALO shares. Citigroup lowered their price objective on Talos Energy from $19.00 to $16.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, September 9th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Talos Energy from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 13th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus lowered their price target on Talos Energy from $19.00 to $18.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, October 12th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Talos Energy presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $16.60.

The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $12.34 and a 200-day moving average price of $13.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.42, a quick ratio of 0.45 and a current ratio of 0.45. The stock has a market cap of $1.10 billion, a PE ratio of -1.41 and a beta of 3.45.

Talos Energy (NYSE:TALO) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The company reported ($0.05) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.05 by ($0.10). The company had revenue of $303.77 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $257.94 million. Talos Energy had a negative return on equity of 10.97% and a negative net margin of 82.72%. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Talos Energy Inc. will post 0.16 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, major shareholder Apollo Management Holdings Gp, sold 66,493 shares of Talos Energy stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $14.12, for a total value of $938,881.16. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 0.25% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Captrust Financial Advisors grew its stake in shares of Talos Energy by 340.8% during the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 2,226 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 1,721 shares during the period. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. lifted its holdings in Talos Energy by 177.2% in the 2nd quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. now owns 2,891 shares of the company’s stock worth $45,000 after purchasing an additional 1,848 shares in the last quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Talos Energy by 15,750.0% in the 2nd quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 3,170 shares of the company’s stock valued at $50,000 after acquiring an additional 3,150 shares during the last quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in Talos Energy by 44.6% in the 1st quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 4,234 shares of the company’s stock valued at $51,000 after acquiring an additional 1,305 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Advisor Group Holdings Inc. increased its holdings in Talos Energy by 29.2% in the 2nd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 4,647 shares of the company’s stock valued at $75,000 after acquiring an additional 1,050 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.97% of the company’s stock.

Talos Energy Company Profile (NYSE:TALO)

Talos Energy, Inc operates as a holding company. The firm engages in the exploration and production of oil and natural gas. It focuses on the exploration, acquisition, exploitation and development of shallow and deepwater assets near existing infrastructure in the United State Gulf of Mexico. The company was founded by John A.

