Take-Two Interactive Software (TTWO) Scheduled to Post Quarterly Earnings on Wednesday

Take-Two Interactive Software (NASDAQ:TTWO) will be posting its quarterly earnings results after the market closes on Wednesday, November 3rd. Analysts expect Take-Two Interactive Software to post earnings of $1.04 per share for the quarter. Parties that are interested in registering for the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

Take-Two Interactive Software (NASDAQ:TTWO) last released its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, August 1st. The company reported $1.01 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.89 by $0.12. Take-Two Interactive Software had a return on equity of 17.92% and a net margin of 19.45%. The business had revenue of $711.40 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $685.64 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $2.30 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 28.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts expect Take-Two Interactive Software to post $3 EPS for the current fiscal year and $5 EPS for the next fiscal year.

NASDAQ TTWO opened at $182.54 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $21.27 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.54, a PEG ratio of 4.69 and a beta of 0.54. Take-Two Interactive Software has a one year low of $144.58 and a one year high of $214.91. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $159.21 and its 200 day moving average price is $169.56.

Several research firms have recently issued reports on TTWO. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price objective on shares of Take-Two Interactive Software from $243.00 to $220.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, July 21st. Truist cut their price objective on Take-Two Interactive Software from $220.00 to $200.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, August 16th. Benchmark decreased their target price on Take-Two Interactive Software from $250.00 to $200.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, August 20th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Ascendiant Capital Markets lowered their target price on Take-Two Interactive Software from $216.00 to $198.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, September 14th. Finally, Truist Securities reduced their price target on Take-Two Interactive Software from $220.00 to $200.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, August 16th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Take-Two Interactive Software currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $208.74.

In related news, Director Michael Sheresky sold 159 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $159.08, for a total value of $25,293.72. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 61,421 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,770,852.68. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. 0.90% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Take-Two Interactive Software Company Profile

Take-Two Interactive Software, Inc engages in the development, publishing, and marketing of interactive software games. Its products are designed for console systems, handheld gaming systems, and personal computers, including smart phones and tablets; and are delivered through physical retail, digital download, online platforms, and cloud streaming services.

