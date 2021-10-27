SYNC Network Hits Market Cap of $3.53 Million (SYNC)

SYNC Network (CURRENCY:SYNC) traded 3.8% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 9:00 AM Eastern on October 27th. SYNC Network has a market capitalization of $3.53 million and $19,348.00 worth of SYNC Network was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last seven days, SYNC Network has traded 11% higher against the U.S. dollar. One SYNC Network coin can now be bought for about $0.0292 or 0.00000049 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Dash (DASH) traded 10.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $181.55 or 0.00306869 BTC.

Secret (SCRT) traded 7.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $8.26 or 0.00013958 BTC.

DigitalBits (XDB) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.56 or 0.00000939 BTC.

Boson Protocol (BOSON) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.90 or 0.00003218 BTC.

MimbleWimbleCoin (MWC) traded down 13.6% against the dollar and now trades at $3.23 or 0.00005458 BTC.

Meme (MEME) traded 1.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $409.51 or 0.00754320 BTC.

CPChain (CPC) traded down 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0083 or 0.00000014 BTC.

Pinkcoin (PINK) traded down 5.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0065 or 0.00000011 BTC.

I/O Coin (IOC) traded up 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00000209 BTC.

Tapmydata (TAP) traded 1.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00000207 BTC.

About SYNC Network

SYNC Network (SYNC) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the X11 hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was September 5th, 2020. SYNC Network’s total supply is 154,084,762 coins and its circulating supply is 121,081,594 coins. The Reddit community for SYNC Network is https://reddit.com/r/SyncNetworkOfficial and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . SYNC Network’s official Twitter account is @synclub and its Facebook page is accessible here . SYNC Network’s official website is syncbond.com . The official message board for SYNC Network is medium.com/zendettapicks/ze-fi-sync-network-ama-recap-e5ad56442ed4

According to CryptoCompare, “SYNC Network incentivizes liquidity providers with tradable high reward-generating NFTs called CryptoBonds for locking up their liquidity pool tokens. The SYNC Network is a two-contract project, composed of the SYNC (ERC-20) contract and the Crypto Bond ERC-721 contract. SYNC tokens have an undefined total supply with inflationary and deflationary attributes through the interactions with Crypto Bond creators. “

SYNC Network Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as SYNC Network directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire SYNC Network should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase SYNC Network using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

